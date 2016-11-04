The “outlaw” candidates that PSD wants to send in Parliament

The lists of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) for the elections of December 11 include on the eligible positions, dozens of candidates convicted definitively or in the first court, being in various processual stages, from criminally investigated persons to the ones who are sent to judgment, incompatible or in conflict of interest, according to a Mediafax analysis.

PSD will send in the future Parliament no less than three persons who are criminally convicted, two of them with final convictions. First of them is exactly the Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, who opens the list of the Teleorman candidates for the Chamber of Deputies and who has 100 percent chances to get a new mandate of parliamentarian.

Dragnea received a final conviction in April, 2016, to two years of suspended prison for frauds committed at the referendum on Traian Basescu’s dismissal from office, in July, 2012. In July, 2016, Liviu Dragnea was also sent to judgment by DNA in a case in which he is accused of instigation to abuse of office and intellectual forgery, being investigated together with his ex-wife, Bombonica Prodana.

Another Social Democrat who has a final conviction, and who will enter the Parliament for sure, is Senator Sorin Lazar. He has not just one final conviction, but two. The last conviction, of one year of suspended prison, was received in October, 2016, for the offense of abuse of office. In 2014, Lazar received a final conviction to six months of suspended prison for the offense of conflict of interest, after hiring his son at is parliamentarian office in Iasi. Sorin Lazar is placed on the second position on the list of PSD candidates for the Chamber of Deputies in the county of Buzau, which position is considered to be eligible. He is a PSD Senator since 2008.

PSD Deputy Catalin Radulescu was also convicted in the first court to six months of suspended prison, for giving bribery and performing financial operations as trade actions, which were incompatible with his position. Despite this conviction, he is the fifth on the list of the PSD candidates for the Chamber of Deputies in Arges, which position is considered eligible. He had two mandates as a Deputy, first of them from 1990 to 1992, and the second from 2012 to the present. Radulescu remarked in Parliament as one of the most vocal critics of Justice, being co-author of several legislative initiatives of amending the criminal codes.

PSD also has candidates that are sent to judgment for corruption deeds. First of them is the former PM Victor Ponta, sent to judgment in September, 2015 for 17 offenses of forgery in private documents, complicity in tax evasion and money laundering in the Turceni-Rovinari case. Ponta is also under criminal investigation in another case in which he is accused of using his influence or authority to obtain for himself or for another person money, gods or other undue benefits, as well as of money laundering. In addition to the judicial control measure, DNA prosecutors have ordered the seizure of a real estate belonging to Victor Ponta. The former PM opens the list of PSD candidates in Gorj, with 100 percent chances to be reelected for a new Deputy mandate.

The lists of PSD candidates in Dolj include no less than two persons that are sent to judgment for corruption deeds, both of them placed on eligible places. First of them is the mayor of Craiova, Lia Olguta Vasilescu, sent to court in July by the DNA prosecutors, being accused of bribery, as well as of using her authority or influence to obtain money, goods or other undue benefits and of money laundering. Olguta Vasilescu opens the list of PSD candidates for the Chamber of Deputies. Before being elected as the mayor of Craiova, she held two Deputy mandates, from 2000 to 2008, and one Senator mandate, from 2008 to 2012.

Radu Preda was sent to judgment in the same case in which Lia Olguta Vasilescu was also sent to court. He is the second on the list of PSD candidates for the Senate in Dolj, with maximum chances to be elected. Preda, the public manager of Craiova, is investigated for two offenses of complicity in bribery and instigation to money laundering.

Another candidate sent to court is the PSD Deputy Mircea Draghici, who is the second on the list in Arges. He was sent to judgment by DNA in November, 2015, in the file of the PSD baron Constantin Nicolescu. Draghici is accused by the prosecutors of complicity in abuse of office in continued form (34 material acts) and of mediated moral complicity (in the form of complicity in instigation) in abuse of office (10 offenses, of which 3 offenses in continued form). Mircea Draghici is a PSD Deputy since 2008.

The PSD lists of candidates in Prahova also include two persons sent to judgment for corruption deeds. First of them is Senator Radu Oprea, who candidates for a new mandate of parliamentarian, being on the second position on the list and therefore having ensured an eligible place. In January, Radu Oprea, who was the prefect of the Prahova County, was sent to court with Mihail Stefanescu and along with the companies Urban Electric and ICIM, for tax evasion and complicity in money laundering, for a prejudice of more than RON 220,000.

The second person sent to court, but who candidates for a Deputy seat, is the daughter of the former baron of Prahova Mircea Cosma. Her prosecution started in December, 2015 under the accusation of complicity in abuse of office for illegal sale of certain lands. Andreea Cosma’s father, Mircea Cosma, and her brother Vlad Cosma are also prosecuted or sent to court in several corruption cases. On Tuesday, Deputy Vlad Cosma was convicted in one of the cases to five years of prison, his father being convicted to eight years of prison; the decision is not final.

Anther PSD candidate sent to judgment is Dan Bordeianu, a former Liberal, who went to the Social Democrats. Being placed on the seventh position on the PSD list in Vaslui for the Chamber of Deputies, Bordeianu was sent to court in 2015, after the company he was controlling committed to perform a series of works for the water supply in Deleni, Vaslui County, that have not been finalized or have been irregular, causing a prejudice of RON 4 million.

The list of PSD candidates that are investigated or prosecuted for corruption deeds is a little bit longer and it includes more than ten future Senators or Deputies, because all of them have been placed on eligible positions.

Thus, Ecaterina Andronescu, the one who opens the list of PSD candidates for the Seante in Bucharest, is prosecuted in two criminal cases. First of them, open in 2014, is the Microsoft case, where Andronescu is suspected of abuse of office, bribery, influence peddling and money laundering, deeds that are dated in the period when she was the Education Minister. In September, 2015, DNA started Ecaterina Andronescu’s criminal investigation in the second case, for corruption deeds related to assigning certain contracts similar to those in the Microsoft case, by the Education Ministry.

In May, 2016, DNA asked the Senate to approve the prosecution of the former Foreign Minister Titus Corlatean, for abuse of office and preventing the exercise of the electoral rights, in the Diaspora case. But Senators voted against DNA’s request, and Corlatean was placed in the second position on the list of PSD candidates in Dambovita.

While Victor Ponta, sent to court and prosecuted, opens the list of PSD candidates for the Chamber of Deputies in Gorj, Florin Carciumaru opens the list for the Senate. In 2016, ANI seized DNA regarding a possible criminal conflict of interest concerning Carciumaru, because he signed documents in the favor of the company Pres Sanitas from Targu Jiu. His daughter, Eugenia Florinela Calinoiu (Carciumaru) bought a villa in Ranca, in 2010, from this company, for the amount of RON 70,200. The said company paid a much higher price for the villa in 2007, namely RON 270,000, according to ANI (National Integrity Agency).

PSD Deputies Lucian Sova and Iulian Iancu, both of them placed on eligible positions for the elections of December 11, are prosecuted in the case of the former judge in the Constitutional Court, Toni Grebla. Iulian Iancu and Lucian Sova are accused of using their positions in PSD from October to November 2012, in order to determine Horia Hahaianu to use his influence on the management of SC Energomontaj IEA – Bucuresti SA Branch (an economic agent performing trade operations with CNTEE Transelectrica SA) and to make it bear the equivalent of the transportation performed by SC Transmoldova SRL nesti for the Bacau organization of the party, on the occasion of an electoral trip to Bucharest, dated 10/17/2012, given that the market prices of the transportation company were RON 80/transported person. In these circumstances, SC Transmoldova SRL Onesti would have allegedly invoiced transportation service of RON 10,000, including VAT. Iulian Iancu opens the list of PSD candidates in Constanta, while Sova is the fourth on the list in Bacau. Both of them aim to take a Deputy seat.

The list of PSD candidates in Bacau is open by Gabriel Vlase, who is a Deputy since 2004, being investigated by DNA for influence peddling in a file severed from the one in which Viorel Hrebenciuc was sent to judgment. In this new file, there are also investigated Prince Paul and Princess Lia (suspected of buying influence), as well as Dan Sova.

The PSD leader in Giurgiu, Niculae Badalau, also intends to renew his Senator seat, although he is prosecuted by DNA for influence peddling, being accused of defending the interests of a company suspected of tax evasion, through interventions to the ANAF leadership and towards persons from the Giurgiu Prefecture and from the APIA management. He opens the list of PSD candidates for the Senate in Giurgiu.

Radu Babus, a Deputy of Constanta, the fourth on the list of candidates in the same county for a new seat, is investigated together with Radu Mazare, in the case on the sale of certain lands in the county of Constanta.

Another investigated candidate is Catalin Nechifor, placed on the third position on the list of PSD candidates for the Chamber of Deputies in Suceava. He is suspected of abuse of office and bribery in the case in which searches have been made related to the assignment of certain contracts at the Suceava County Council, Suceava County Directorate for Roads and Bridges, Falticeni Town Hall and SC Drumuri si Poduri Suceava, a company owned by the County Council and being under insolvency.

The list of PSD candidates in Olt also includes three controversial persons on the eligible positions. They are the brothers Paul and Alexandru Stanescu, running for a Senator, respectively for a Deputy seat, as well as Dan Ciocan, who also intends to renew his Deputy mandate. The companies controlled by the three persons have been searched by DNA, but none of them is prosecuted until now.

The Mediafax analysis also notes that a series of PSD candidates for the elections of December 11, most of them placed on eligible positions, were found incompatible or under a conflict of interest by the National Integrity Agency. These include Roman Sorin Ioan, Deputy of Bihor, declared incompatibles Ion Calin, Deputy of Dolj, found to be in conflict of interest; Ion Mocioalca, Deputy of Caras-Severin – conflict of interest; Laurentiu nistor, Deputy of Hunedoara – conflict of interest; Iuliu Nosa, Deputy of Salaj – conflict of interest. To be mentioned that Ion Mocioalca, Laurentiu Nistor and Iuliu Nosa have won, at the first court, the trial with ANI.