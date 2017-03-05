The Pancake Factory by Tefal, the third year of culinary delights and not only

Tefal kicked off the third edition of the national campaign The Pancake Factory (Fabrica de clatite). From March 1 to April 20, the buyers of the renowned products have the opportunity to win many tempting prizes, even a Sweet Gourmet circuit on the Ivory Coast, by registering at the contest on the website fabricadeclatite.tefal.ro.

Along with Tefal, 10 restaurant from Bucharest are registered in the campaign: La Belle Epoque, Maison des Crepes, White Horse, Acuarela Bistro, Il Villagio, 3 Kombinat, Coftale, Modelier, Infusion Bistro and Sports Bar, and Crama Domneasca. Here, the clients can taste pancakes reinterpreted by famous chefs and transformed into fine desserts or delicious appetizers. For instance, one of the chefs involved into the campaign – Chef Cezar Munteanu, gave a culinary demonstration at Nomad Skybar, making the most unexpected combinations based on pancakes: Primavera pancakes with cheese and multicolor pepper, pancakes with ricotta cheese and spinach, pancake rolls with cabanos sausages, as well as a wonderful pancake pudding with baked peppers, pesto and ham. The famous chef encouraged the participants at the event to be creative in the kitchen, using even lavender or thyme or other herbs to create original pancake products.

The plum jam produced by Sonimpex Topoloveni is also part of the campaign, contributing to the production of one hundred percent healthy products.