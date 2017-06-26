The political weekend: The parties looked up for a PM, prepared their strategies for consultations convened by President Iohannis

Being dismissed by no-confidence motion, Sorin Grindeanu was in Timisoara this weekend, spending it with his family.

On Sunday evening, he returned to Bucharest, to be present on Monday at the Government’s headquarter, in order to continue his activity until a new Government will take the oath at the Cotroceni Palace. After the no-confidence motion has been voted by the Parliament with 241 “pros” and 10 “cons”, the Government has become an interim Government, but it has limited powers, so it will be able to issue only administrative documents, without any emergency ordinance.

At the same time, during the weekend, in Bucharest, political parties intensely prepared their strategies for the consultations convened by President Klaus Iohannis for Monday, after the Head of State has officially invited the parties, by sending to the leaders the schedule of the consultations where each party can send a delegation formed by five persons.

The consultations for the appointment of the new Premier, after Sorin Grindeanu was dismissed in Parliament, will take place on Monday, starting at 3 p.m., when PSD and ALDE will jointly take part in talks with President Iohannis. The Liberals will follow the ruling coalition, at 4 p.m., and then USR, PMP, UDMR and the minorities’ group will have at their disposal only 30 minutes for talks.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that he will appoint a Premier after he listens “to all sides” and draws the conclusions, stating that the majority will be tested in Parliament.

“I’ll solve this problem very quickly. I’ll appoint a person and that person will present a list of ministers and will go before Parliament. The voting takes place there. It’s simple, there’s no complication. (…) The President cannot do anything but listen to the sides and draw his own conclusions. They will then be actually verified in Parliament,” President Klaus Iohannis stated when asked how he will “test” the parliamentary majority.

Klaus Iohannis added that these are the procedures stipulated by the Constitution when it comes to the appointment of the Premier.

According to Paragraph 1 of Article 85 of the Constitution, “the President of Romania shall designate a candidate to the office of Prime Minister and appoint the Government on the basis of Parliament’s confirmation vote.”

Until then, the political parties have organized internal meetings in order to have proposals for the PM to be appointed, when they will go to the consultations with Iohannis. In addition, consultations between the political leaders were also held, in order to try to form a parliamentary majority, since after the censure motion, the idea that the PSD-ALDE majority seems to be under question was circulated.

To remove any doubt on this matter, PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated that the parliamentary majority needed to establish a new Government is not under question, given that the Social Democrats had a qualified majority to pass the censure motion against the Grindeanu Government.

“There’s no question about the majority needed to establish the new Government and to support it” Liviu Dragnea stated, being asked if PSD-ALDE still has the majority in the Parliament.

The PSD leader Liviu Dragnea announced that the Government program will be subject to several amendments in order to make it more flexible, given that there are some delays because of the Grindeanu Government and Social Democrats were forced to change “several devices”.

In this regard, President Klaus Iohannis stated that the Prime-Minister he will appoint must be an integer person, who has the capacity to rule the Government and to be supported by a majority. The Head of State avoided to say if he takes into account to appoint a PM only from PSD-ALDE, mentioning that he will see on Monday if these parties still have the majority and that he wants to know all the opinions.

After the consultations, the President will acknowledge the parties’ proposals for the Prime-Minister, and he will make the announcement on appointing a candidate for the PM position. The appointed PM will form the Cabinet and will establish the government program; the Parliament will subsequently vote on the proposal for the Government.

If the Parliament will vote for the proposal, the new Government will take the oath at the Cotroceni Palace and will be appointed, but if the parliamentarians will reject the proposal, the consultations will be restored and a new vote will be required in the Parliament. If the second proposal also fails to be voted by the Parliament, early parliamentary elections will take place.

Iohannis, active president or spectator?

Monday’s consultations give Klaus Iohannis the possibility of being an active President, in an attempt to impose his opinion on the nomination of a Premier, or of watching, as a spectator, the eroding of PSD-ALDE, in the hope that he will score electoral points in view of the 2019 presidential elections, an analysis published by Mediafax shows.

PSD-ALDE’s situation has become even more complicated than it was in January, back when, coming as the fresh winners of the parliamentary elections, they only managed to get President Iohannis to accept their second PM nominee. Now, the PSD-ALDE majority has become even more fragile given the political crisis centring on Sorin Grindeanu’s dismissal, which saw some party members disregarding party discipline.