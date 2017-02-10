The reasoning of Liviu Dragnea’s conviction in the Referendum case, made public: “He chose to abusively use his authority and influence in the party”. PSD leader’s reaction: It’s very strange that after I filed the appeal to the Court, suddenly this reasoning appeared

The Supreme Court has reasoned the decision by which Liviu Dragnea has been definitively sentenced to two years in prison in the case related to frauds at the referendum, judges claiming that he chose to “abusively use his authority and influence” in the party “to distort the result of the voting”.

“The panel formed by 5 judges appreciates that certain concrete circumstances in committing the deed, as well as certain personal date defining the defendant respondent appellant Dragnea Liviu Nicolae, must be valued in a higher extent in the sentence individualization process. Thus, given that the defendant respondent appellant was the coordinator of the PSD electoral campaign at national level, as well as the Secretary General of this party and the President of the County Councils Union in Romania, public positions imposing an irreproachable behavior, in the spirit of the respect owed to the legal and moral regulations, the fact that he chose, in two different situations, to abusively use his authority and influence from which he was benefiting inside the party to distort the result of the voting by unlawful means, caused serious damages to the notion of freely exercising the right to vote in a democratic society, which has questioned the fairness of the entire electoral process. Also, the actions of the defendant respondent appellant have caused a state of distrust of the public opinion related to the manner of conducting the electoral process and to the way of action of the representatives of the political class, on the occasion of the referendum and the voting, generally”, shows the reasoning of the court.

The reasoning shows that Liviu Dragnea would have asked to the party members in the territory to organize a raffle with prizes conditioned to participating at the referendum, and next day he reconsidered this request. The letter by which he waived to the approach of organizing raffles cannot be deemed as “denoting a low social danger”, according to the judges.

“Therefore, the level of social danger of the deed of using his influence by requesting to the party members in the territory to organize raffles with prizes, to which only persons being able to prove their participation to the referendum, cannot be exclusively assessed through the extremely short period in which the first letter was valid and produced legal effects, but through the importance of the affected social values, which in this case have been represented by the social relations related t conducting election polls respecting the law regulations in force in a democratic society”, explained the magistrates.

The judges of ICCJ took into account the favorable circumstances for Liviu Dragnea, such as the lack of criminal record, his presence to the hearings and his social status, but “The panel formed by the 5 judges appreciates that these circumstances are overshadowed by the attitude of denial, despite the evidence, of the criminal activity and of the existence of the relevant elements of his criminal liability”.

“The panel formed by the 5 judges will approve the Prosecutor’s criticism, only in terms of the inappropriate size of the sentence, and will apply a sentence of an increased size to the defendant Dragnea, of 2 years in prison, which is assessed apt to provide the educational purpose of the punishment, as well as its exemplarity, and by the modality of execution chosen by the court, to facilitate the social reinsertion of the defendant respondent appellant Dragnea Liviu Nicolae”

Magistrates say that they reject Dragnea’s claim according to which he didn’t use “his authority or influence in the purposes that is prohibited by the law”, stating that from the administered evidences, “it doesn’t appear that engaging human and material resources of the size of those previously mentioned would have been ordered as a result of a decision taken in the leading structures of the party, after the consultation with the party members, including at local level, but it was exclusively decided by the appellant, who knew that the authority and influence from which he benefits among persons having attributions in fulfilling the instructions contained by the letter no. 687/SG of July 13, 2012 is sufficient to cause the initiation of a mechanism such as the one that has been conceived, even without a decision of the leading bodies of the party. Besides, given the illicit nature of the means by which the appellant urged the representatives in the territory to convince people to vote, a consultation and, respectively, a decision of the PSD leading bodies at central or local level was excluded”.

Regarding the suspension of the punishment, “The panel formed by 5 judges keeps the conclusion of the first court, namely the educational and preventive purpose of the punishment provided by art.52 of the previous Criminal Code, can be also reached without executing the punishment in prison, the data presented on the defendant showing that he has the subjective capacity to analyze his actions, to realize the consequences of his deeds and to correct in the future, by refraining from repeating such deeds”, the magistrates say.

Dragnea: It’s very strange that after I filed the appeal to the Court, suddenly this reasoning appeared

PSD’s Liviu Dragnea, asked on Wednesday if, after the reasoning of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) in the case on the referendum, he officially considers himself to be convicted, stated that this is not decided yet, because the appeal has to be solved.

“I talked to my lawyer and she will pick up this reasoning from the ICCJ archive. The very strange thing is that after I filed the appeal to the Court, suddenly this reasoning appeared. Of course our appeal has to be solved, judges have to assess the legality of the decision” Dragnea stated, being asked to comment the reasoning.

“I don’t want to say more, because my lawyer has to see the Court’s reasoning, but I underline that if I wasn’t filling that appeal, the reasoning wouldn’t have immediately appeared. We’ll see who signed this reasoning, if the signatories were legally entitled to sign it, because the legal regulations are very clear in this matter”, PSD leader added.

Asked if, given the appearance of the reasoning, he is officially convicted, Dragnea answered: “We’ll see, the appeal has to be solved”.

Last week, Liviu Dragnea filed an opposition to enforcement in the Referendum case, claiming that the former President of the Supreme Court, Livia Stanciu, has pensioned without signing the reasoning in his case, although the law provides that she was obliged to close all her reasoning statements.

On April 22, 2016, Liviu Dragnea was definitively sentenced to two years of suspended prison