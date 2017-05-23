“The Romanian economic model within the EU – challenges – opportunities – priorities” debate. Senate Chairman Tariceanu: Romania’s goal to become Europe’s seventh largest economy is realistic

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that Romania’s goal of becoming Europe’s seventh economic power is “realistic”.

“The time has come for us to seriously and responsibly consider an economic model of our own that will help Romania in the coming period and will pave our way towards achieving the goal I believe we can logically and realistically assume, specifically that of becoming Europe’s seventh economic power,” Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told the conference “The Romanian economic model within the EU – challenges – opportunities – priorities,” organized at the Palace of Parliament.

There are many in Romania who are looking at the European Union, waiting for it to tell them what to do “step by step”, but our country must have the courage to promote an economic model of its own, Tariceanu said.

He mentioned that he also spoke with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker about Romania’s specific problems. “I also talked to Juncker, sharing with him our concerns and mine. He said the same: ‘The solution to your problems is in your hands’,” Tariceanu said.

“Of course we get help from [the EU], but if we don’t have the courage to promote an economic model, to promote our interests and just wait for them to lead us by the hand to the horizon of well-being and performance, this won’t happen,” the Senate Chairman said.

Tariceanu also came up with a clarification regarding the way in which the Government looks at multinational companies in Romania.

“I want to remove a certain impression that has spread lately, not at a worrying scale, yet I have seen it in the media, that the current Government and the parliamentary majority supporting are allegedly in a conflicting relationship with multinational companies. (…) Please know that supporting Romanian capital does not mean creating obstacles for multinationals. They are further welcome,” Tariceanu pointed out, adding that every company based in Romania must comply with the national legislation.

PM Grindeanu: Gov’t priorities for narrowing gap with West – unlocking investments, attracting EU funds

The government’s zero priorities are starting investments and attracting European funds in order to drive the economic development needed to reduce the gaps with the West in areas such as education, healthcare and infrastructure, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday.

“We have historical gaps to bridge that separate us from the rest of EU countries, but to do that, it is imperative to quickly find solutions to one of the worst crises we are going through, and I am referring here to the crisis of major projects. We should be honest and admit that although we are formally part of the great European family and share common values and aspirations, in many concrete respects we are too little connected to the European Union. And here I am referring to several priority areas like education, healthcare and infrastructure. Connecting to Europe as regards these three fundamental areas is the main goal of this government. It is true that we have missed so far many opportunities to reduce these gaps, but I think the time has come for us to change the pace and take concrete action to bring us closer to the West. This is why our zero priority is to unlock investments and European funds, only then will the economy work at full throttle and will not rely just on consumption-based growth,” Sorin Grindeanu said in a message delivered by Vladimir Ionas, state advisor with the Prime Minister’s working apparatus, at the debate “The Romanian economic model within the EU – challenges – opportunities – priorities”, held at the House of Parliament.

According to the Prime Minister, Romania is experiencing a very good period from the economic point of view. “We have the highest growth in the EU and over 100,000 new jobs created since the beginning of the year. We must, however, be realistic and continue taking measures to cut bureaucracy in order to have an attractive tax environment for investors who want to develop business in Romania,” Grindeanu said.

Minister-delegate Birchall: We must have courage to change Romanian economic DNA and social pattern

Romanians must have the courage to change their “economic DNA pattern,” as Romania is one that surpassed “the grey area” in which it has been for years,” Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall stated at the conference called “Romanian economic pattern within the European Union: Challenges – opportunities – priorities,” which was held at the Parliament Palace.

“We must promote policies that will ensure economic growth and social equity. For instance, each leu spent on education of our children is an investment in the present and, especially in the future, and not a budgetary expense,” Ana Birchall pointed out.

She stated that Romania surpassed the period of austerity and became an attractive environment for investors.

“Austerity has been replaced with economic growth, from a country with an investment risk it became a favorite destination for large companies and corporations, economic uncertainties have been replaced with opportunities, the banking system in Romania surpassed the quicksand area and became a solid banking system in this area of Europe,” said Birchall.

“If we maintain a sustained growing rate, we have all the chances that in the next five years we will outrun in terms of GDP other economies, not only in our region, but also from northern states, as Finland, for instance,” she added.

Photo: Agerpres