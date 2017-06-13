The strike in the education system, postponed for the autumn; High School Graduation is not blocked

The federation of Free Unions in Education (FSLI) announced that the requirements for organizing the general strike are not fulfilled for the moment. Calendar EDU.RO, the High School Graduation exam and the special session of the national assessment of the graduating Olympic 8th-grade students will be held normally.

Although several hundreds of teachers are protesting in the 6th District of Bucharest, the Assessment of the digital abilities – the D test of the BAC 2017 (Baccalaureate 2017) is held normally, as well as the special session of the national assessment of the 8th-grade students who participated to the national teams for the preparation for International Olympics and competitions, which will be held from June 12 to 16 in Bucharest.

According to the decision of the National College of the FSLI Leaders since May 31st, 2017, “from June 6 to 9, 2017, the members of the unions belonging to the union organizations which joined our federation have been consulted by referendum to express their option on starting the general strike on June 12, 2017”.

Although there are many dissatisfactions, the teachers decided not to start the general strike for the moment. BAC 2017 will be held normally, according to the EDU.RO Calendar, as well as the National Assessment.

“Following the centralization of the data received from the affiliated unions, it appears that 45.67% of the total number of the FSLI union members said ‘YES’ for starting the general strike on June 12, 2017; between 50% and 86% of the options are favorable to this form of protest in 27 affiliated unions. In these circumstances, the legal requirements are not fulfilled for starting the general strike in all of the unions affiliated to FSLI. We must say one thing loud and clear: not fulfilling the requirements to start the general strike doesn’t mean that the employees in the education system are satisfied by the Pay Law! Their dissatisfaction is serious! Once again, it is shown that teachers put the students’ interest on the first place and they don’t want them to be affected, despite the fact that they are humiliated”.

However, FSLI leadership warns that things might change in the autumn.

“It’s obvious that the Government doesn’t care about the employees in the education system, but they have to take into account that the protests can be resumed after the beginning of the school year 2017-2018, and we hope that both student and their parents will join us” reads the press release issued by the Federation of the Free Unions in Education.