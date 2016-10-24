The Student Union from the Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics Faculty (SiSC), latest preparations for the 9th edition of ITFest

The Student Union from the Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics Faculty (SiSC) is looking for participants for the 9th edition of ITFest, a national festival addressed to performance and learning. With 20 years of activity, described through implication, professionalism, innovation and in tight connection with the academic environment, SiSC encourages young students and pupils to let us discover you between the 5th and 28th of November, in Bucharest at the 9th edition of ITFest.

ITFest is a national festival addressed to performance and learning, which gathers in one place, through different events, the best young and devoted to IT students and pupils giving them the chance to be noticed by leaders in the IT industry. The festival comes with a complex schedule that will give the participants the opportunity to showcase their programming skills but also to have fun. With events such as a Lan Party (that will take place on the 5th of November) where the ones that love games will be able to go the extra mile and emphasize their gamming strategy we hope that the participants will be more relaxed and eager to participate on the next event, the Algorithmic on the 19th of November. On this day they will have the change to work in teams and solve complex problems revealing this way their logic skills and team-work ability.

One of the biggest events that will take place on this festival is the Hackathon, on the 26th of November where the ones that are passionate about Web, Mobile or Desktop development will have the chance to show their skills on one of the three categories. You will have 12 hours to prove that you can work fast and use your problem solving capability showing our main partners that you are also a result oriented person.

The participation to this event is free!

Also, on the 18th of November you are invited to attend the ITFest Conference where you will have the chance to meet representatives from the top IT companies and attend during four days, between the 21st and 24th of November technical workshops in which you will receive up to date information about the newest IT trends.

Register on itfest.sisc.ro as follows:

The 17 th -25 th of October – registrations for LAN Party.

The Student Union from the Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics Faculty (SiSC) represents the first student organization from the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE), with 20 years of activity, described through implication, professionalism, innovation and in tight connection with the academic environment. Statically speaking, SiSC means 2000 students from Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics Faculty positively influenced annually through over 200 projects successfully carried out.

More information about the project or our organization can be found on itfest.sisc.ro or sisc.ro. Also we invite you to follow ITFest Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/it.fest.sisc.ro or send us an email on itfest@sisc.ro and the organizing team will answer all your questions and provide additional details.