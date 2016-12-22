The successful completion of AFI Park 4&5  has given us the confidence  and the experience needed to pursuit our next big office project – AFI Tech Park, Says Tal Roma, Business Development Manager, AFI Europe Romania

How do you characterize the office market in Bucharest/ in Romania at the moment? Is it room for more office developments in the future?

The perspectives for 2017 on all segments (office, retail, residential, logistic and industrial) are showing an inevitable growth thus promising a good year for developments. As for the office market in particular, the boom in sectors such as IT&C and BPO is driving the demand for office spaces in Bucharest and across the country. Emphasis is placed on the development of Green Certified Buildings that check all the requirements of a modern working environment (open space, relaxing areas, personalized technical specifications, expansion options etc.) coupled with integrated or nearby amenities, such as a hypermarket, gym, entertainment and shopping options and an accessible transport system. The new generation of employees is looking forward not only to a good salary package, but also to a modern and vibrant working space situated in a low traffic area which helps workers save time and enjoy their moments outside the office.

Due to the fact that developed areas in Bucharest are already congested mainly from traffic and even with metro stations/lines which are too crowded, we will see the office developments market focusing on new areas to develop in Bucharest going Center- South, East and North-West closer and within residential neighborhoods.

Companies understand that flexibility and mainly that efficiency is top importance for IT&C employees, who do not want to spend their life in traffic. There is no need to transport all employees across town to arrive in one office destination. Instead and due to the good connectivity now days (smart phones, fiber optics, apps) companies can have a secondary office location in other areas of the City.

This year, AFI Europe Romania has finalized the last office buildings in AFI Park. What is next in the office segment for AFI Europe?

Indeed this year we have completed the development of office buildings AFI Park 4&5 that have reached an occupancy rate of close to 100%. This project has given us the confidence and the experience needed to pursuit our next big office project – AFI Tech Park. Situated in close proximity to the J.W. Marriott hotel and the Romanian Parliament, AFI Tech Park will be a 50,000 sqm of GLA “Class A” Business Park with 2 low rise office buildings (P+8) and an office tower of 14 floors. The urban complex will include ample green area and a central plaza, creating the perfect high tech/ campus style environment. We estimate to deliver the first phase of the project, AFI Tech Park 1 (20,000 sqm GLA), in Q2 2018.

The modern office buildings, set to be LEED Gold certified, featuring maximum natural light through a clear height of minimum 2.75 m floor to ceiling and thermal insulated low-E glass, the ideal working environment for BPO’s, back office operations, IT&C and financial services, direct, or outsourced operators. Furthermore, other features that the tenants will benefit from are: Electricity and HVAC standard design of 1 work station to 8 sqm and lower utilities expenses due to the integration of smart solutions.

With this project, AFI Europe Romania is aiming to develop a future office area in Bucharest, in the Central-South part of the city on Progresului Boulevard: an excellent location for office developments that provide great connectivity to the public transport system, easy access and no traffic jams compared to congested business areas.

At the same time, AFI Europe Romania has included several unique features for the future tenants of AFI Tech Park: An indoor swimming pool and gym, electric shuttle stations for commuters and integrated commercial spaces.

Nevertheless, all the employees of the companies in AFI Tech Park will join the AFI Park Club, a unique consumer’s benefit club that offers exclusivity to special discounts in AFI Cotroceni, the biggest and most dominant shopping centre in Romania.

Is AFI Europe Romania planning to develop an office project outside of Bucharest?

Yes our plans regarding the development of office buildings are not only for Bucharest, but we are also targeting the Brasov office market. We are planning to develop a Mixed–Use project in the City Centre of Brasov that includes a 45,000 sqm Shopping Mall – AFI Brasov, expected to open in the spring of 2018, and two “Class A” office buildings with a leasable area of approximately 30,000 sqm that will be developed on top of the shopping mall.

How do you see the company’s portfolio expanding in the future in other areas: residential, retail?

At the moment, we are working on enriching the mix of tenants in AFI Cotroceni, by expanding the mall with 6,500 sqm and reaching up to 90,000 sqm of commercial spaces until 2017. We have also finalized in December the expansion of AFI Ploiesti, adding retailer Deichmann and Starbucks coffee shop.

Next year, the company is going to start the construction of its first residential project in Romania – AFI City – the first phase of 190 apartments will be delivered in 2018 (16,000 sqm), development in Bucurestii Noi part of a large scale residential project that will be our flagship residential project in Romania.

At the same time, we are planning to start the development of a 30,000 sqm Retail Park in Arad, for which we have ongoing negotiations with future tenants such as the hypermarket anchor tenant.