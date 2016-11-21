The threads of the purchase of the “Wisdom of the Earth” are more and more tangled. Government has renounced to publish in the Official Gazette a GEO related to it

The Government has renounced to publish in the Official Gazette a GEO related to the Wisdom of the Earth, by which it decided to pay for the rest of money in order to purchase the artwork, adopted on October 12, preferring to send to Parliament certain amendments to an already existing ordinance.

The Government adopted, in its meeting dated November 16, the amendments proposed by the Culture Ministry to the project of the Law approving the GEO no.10/2016 on establishing the necessary measures in order to provide the financial resources to purchase the Wisdom of the Earth, an asset belonging to the mobile national cultural heritage, ranked in the Thesaurus category. At this moment, this bill was tacitly adopted by the Senate and it is subject of the debate in the Committee for Culture, Arts, and Media (which has already issued a preliminary report) and in the Committee for Budget, Finances and Banks of the Chamber of Deputies, as the decisional Chamber, in order to issue a joint report. Following this report, in terms of procedure, the only remaining step is the plenary vote”, shows a release issued by the Government on Friday.

The Government argues that Constitutional Court has decided several times that when a bill is on the enactment process at the decisional Chamber, the Government cannot use extraordinary measures for delegated enactment, and it has to persevere for the project to be finalized in the Parliament.

“In the circumstances in which the bill for approving the GEO no.10/2016 is in such an advanced stage in the decisional Chamber, and considering the relevant jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, it was decided that the proposal of amendments to the law approving the GEO no.10/2016 will be drafted by the Culture Ministry, and subsequently approved by the Government and submitted to the Chamber of Deputies (which happened this morning). Also, the request to adopt the law expeditiously was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, considering the deadline agreed by the owners, as well as the amendment in the Culture Committee, namely the acquisition of the artwork”, also states the release.

According to the quoted source, in the circumstances of ending the public subscription campaign which urged more than 100,000 donors and attracted more than EUR 1 million from donations, an insufficient amount of money to cover the price difference, talks have been held with the owners of the artwork in order to extend the deadline for completion of the purchase of the artwork ranked in the Thesaurus category. The consent of the owners sets up a new deadline for concluding the sale contract, on December 20, 2016.

According to the Executive, the amendments proposed by the Culture Ministry, adopted by the Government and sent to the Parliament are mainly related to regulating the option of the donors to expressly request in writing, to the Culture Ministry, within 40 days since the entry into force of the law approving the GEO, the reimbursement of the donated amounts, as well as the case in which it will be impossible to identify all the donors, or in which they will not exercise their option related to the reimbursement of the donated amounts, the establishment of the Brancusi Fund, managed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN), in order to purchase contemporary artworks and cultural assets belonging to the mobile national cultural heritage, setting up the sources of income for the Brancusi Fund, their destination, the mechanisms related to the partnerships with other legal entities willing to support AFCN’s approach, establishing the mechanisms by which AFCN can conclude contracts with private companies or non-profit legal entities, to support fund raising on behalf ad on the account o AFCN and in order to raise funds for the Brancusi Fund, etc.

“In the Government’s meeting form today (October 12 – e.n.), the Government approved a GEO by which the artwork Wisdom of the Earth, a heritage cultural asset ranked in the value category entitled ‘The Thesaurus of the Mobile National Cultural Heritage’, will be purchased by the Romanian state and will be exposed in public collections, after the Government has already took the legislative measures to provide the needed financial resources. Therefore, through a GEU, the Executive decided that the difference between the donated amounts within the public subscription campaign dedicated to the sculpture made by Constantin Brancusi and the equivalent of the amount of EUR 6 million, will be provided by the state budget through the budget of the Culture Ministry. The Wisdom of the Earth will be purchased ant it will remain in the public domain, soon being hosted by one of the museums in Bucharest. Within the national campaign ‘Brancusi is mine’, EUR 1,200,000 were collected by public subscription until September 30, of which more than EUR 800,000 were collected only in the last two months and a half”, stated the Government’s spokesman Liviu Iolu.