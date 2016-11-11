The Trump Era: The first 24 hours. Fasten seat belts

On the morning of Wednesday, November 9, mankind seems to have entered a new era. At least that’s what it looks like according to the observations made on Twitter and in the international media by commentators I regularly follow. My first “stopover” after Donald Trump’s victory in the American presidential elections was the Twitter page of Gideon Rachman, international relations commentator of the prestigious ‘The Financial Times.’ He quickly forwards me to his first post-Trump victory views and I read: “a president who has displayed such little respect for basic democratic norms, such as the legitimacy of political opposition, the rights of minorities and the independence of the judiciary. Some even fear that the US has just elected a quasi-fascist as its next leader”; “Mr Trump’s proposed policies threaten to take an axe to the liberal world order /…/he has challenged two of the main bipartisan principles /…/support for an open, international trading system/and/ commitment to the US-led alliances that underpin global security”; “will raise fears that the US will not oppose renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine or eastern Europe. Asian allies — in particular, Japan and South Korea — fear that Mr Trump’s “America First” policies could extend to accepting a Chinese sphere of influence in East Asia”; “Nationalists and the far right in Europe will be delighted that an opponent of “globalism” will now occupy the White House.” So, an explanation of his initial formula, which froze me: “As far as America’s allies are concerned, the election of Donald Trump is a case of Apocalypse Now.”

With a rapid click of the mouse, I read the ‘New Yorker’ article titled “An American Tragedy,” signed by David Remnick. After the “Apocalypse Now” term used in the previous article, I read, increasingly nervous, that “the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency is nothing less than a tragedy for the American republic, a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the forces, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism” and also that “the electorate has, in its plurality, decided to live in Trump’s world of vanity, hate, arrogance, untruth, and recklessness, his disdain for democratic norms, is a fact that will lead, inevitably, to all manner of national decline and suffering.” The author ends with vitriol the article on the announcement of a new era, by announcing active resistance: “Why not leave the country? But despair is no answer. To combat authoritarianism, to call out lies, to struggle honourably and fiercely in the name of American ideals—that is what is left to do. That is all there is to do.”

Next on the list in the search for opinions is Anne Applebaum, a respected commentator for ‘The Washington Post,’ who writes an article whose title takes my breath away: “Is America still the leader of the free world?” In the article, I read: “For the United States and for Europe, the moment of reckoning has now arrived: The West as we know it is nearing the end of its life. The United States of America has just elected as president a man who not only brags about groping women and swindles his business partners but who also openly dislikes America’s traditional allies — and Europeans most of all.” What follows helps me understand the imminent apocalypse: “Throughout the election campaign, he has repeated these views over and over again, even as he has flip-flopped and changed his mind about almost everything else. On abortion, he can go either way, depending on his audience. He was for the Iraq War before he was against it. But on NATO — and on Russia — Trump never wavers. In March, he described NATO as ‘obsolete.’ In his first foreign policy speech, he proclaimed ‘America First,’ using a famous isolationist slogan last heard in the 1940s. He has called for Japan and South Korea to acquire nuclear weapons.” And, further: “Under President Trump, we cannot assume that America is still the leader of the free world — or the leader of anything. Protectionism, not free trade, has just won this election, and that will have consequences, too. We have to expect that transatlantic trade and transpacific trade treaties are not going to be passed. We have to assume that the North American Free Trade Agreement will be unpicked. Free trade had all kinds of consequences, but one of the advantages was that it kept countries closely linked politically as well as economically. Walls, both metaphorical and physical, will go up all over the world, between Western countries and against others.” I also see one of the hundreds of comments posted by readers on another ‘WP’ article to better understand that the decision to institute the new era belongs to a sizable part of the electorate: “Less than 50% of the American electorate voted for Trumpism. They deserve it. Let them have it. Trump will be an unqualified disaster. But the upside is that the GOP will own that disaster–lock, stock and barrel.” I’m starting to understand that the disaster is not really called Trump but also those who voted for him, namely who shared his ideas and will suffer the consequences, and also the political party, old and powerful, which offered reputed presidents that made history, that propelled him. Carl Bildt, next on my list in my search for opinions, calls “Trump era” what Rachman called “Apocalypse now.” The Swedish diplomat, present in Washington on that night in which the new era was born, focuses on the new era’s impact on global stability: “authoritarian rulers around the world can rest easier. /…/American goal of making the world safe for democracy will now be replaced by a policy of America first,’ a sea-change in US foreign policy that is already likely arousing jubilation in Russian and Chinese halls of power”; “We also know that Trump’s victory jeopardizes world trade” ; /…/ “Trump has promised to strengthen the US military and national-security regime, and to aggressively pursue the Islamic State and jihadist threats around the world”; “Trump has said that he will renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal, and he has vowed to renege on the US’s carbon-reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement”; “Trump’s foreign-policy strategy is based on remaining unpredictable/…/ Damaging America’s standing as a good-faith actor on the world stage would set the scene for widespread instability”; “Trump, however, has praised the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the EU, and his only European friends so far are figures such as UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, who led the UK’s Brexit campaign and even stumped for Trump in the US. Whether he intends to or not, Trump will give populists and nationalists such as Farage a boost in the coming months and years”; “Trump may find out too late that a fractured Europe is a less stable Europe, and that there are US adversaries poised to exploit the opportunity of European disunity /…/world will have to give Trump time to pivot from his anger-driven campaign to responsible governance, which is the only way that the US can maintain its global influence (http://prosyn.org/i1q7LxT ).” Carl Bildt ends his global overview by putting forward the thesis that “Trump may turn out to make good choices.” But, he continues, he has few hopes “given the tenor of his campaign, confidence in the US on the part of its foreign partners is at low ebb. With Trump’s victory, the world has decisively entered a period of increasing unpredictability and instability. Global challenges are multiplying, and the international order as it has existed since the end of World War II is under grave threat. Even under the best of circumstances, Trump’s election has undoubtedly reinforced these disturbing trends.”

The dawn of a new era? Maybe. Apocalyptic times? Perhaps. Global axis shift, end of the liberal global order? Hard to believe. As the same Carl Bildt noted the day after the start of the “Trump era”: “After the double disaster for the West (Brexit and Trump’s victory in the election – my note) many things will have to be rethought. The world is entering unchartered territory. Fasten seat belts.” He is right. We have to fasten the seatbelts because history has sped up in recent decades and changes have become the constant of daily life.