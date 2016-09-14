The Uber community is joining the “Brancusi is mine” campaign

Uber invites the Bucharest users to visit the statue “Wisdom of the Earth” and thus, to contribute to the fundraising campaign

For a month, Uber will donate to the campaign the equivalent of 50% of the value of each trip that was made by the users who go to visit the work of art

Until September 16, Uber invites the Bucharest users to visit the statue “Wisdom of the Earth” and to contribute to the fundraising campaign “Brancusi is mine.” The campaign aims to raise the amount of six million euros to purchase the work of Constantin Brancusi.

Starting on August 16, for a month, Uber will donate the equivalent of 50% of the value of each trip made by the users who go to admire the statue, located at the BNR Museum.

The mechanism is simple:

schedule a visit to the BNR Museum until Friday, September 16th. The “Wisdom of the Earth” can be visited from Monday to Friday between 10:00 and 18:00 by appointment.

Order a car in the Uber app and enter the BNR Museum destination;

the equivalent of 50% of each race will get to the accounts of the Ministry of Culture, for the “Brancusi is mine” campaign.

“The purchase project of the ” Wisdom of the Earth ” opera by Constantin Brancusi has some strong symbolic significations and a size that scores this approach assumed by the Romanian Government and the Ministry of Culture in an overall dynamic. Internationally, there is much talk about the participatory economy. The fact that in Romania is going on this approach, at such a level, shows that we are a society that has began to mature and act in line with the Western trends in Europe and oversea. The procurement processes of the public goods through a collective investment of individuals merely redefine the responsibility and the community participation, and this is what Romania needs at this point. To purchase the “Wisdom of the Earth”, in the words of the artist Mircea Cantor, we must have “the boldness to be naughty” and to donate” , said Corina Suteu, the Minister of Culture.

In addition, Uber invites the entire community of passengers and partners drivers to donate 2 Euro to the number of the SMS Campaign: 8833.

” Brancusi is mine ” is more than a fundraising campaign, is an opportunity to show that we are a community that shares the same values. We are more than 100,000 passengers and partners drivers on the Uber platform in Romania – as many possible donations, which only together can make a difference”, says Nicoleta Schroeder, General Manager Uber Romania.

About “Brancusi is mine’’ campaign

“Brancusi is mine” aims to raise the amount of six million euros to purchase the work of Constantin Brancusi. The “Wisdom of the Earth” was produced by Constantin Brancusi in 1907 and belongs to the national cultural heritage, in the Thesaurus category. Along with “The Kiss” and “The Prayer”, marks the most appreciated period of creation of the artist. It is the emblem of “the first modern sculpture in the world”.