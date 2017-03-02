The unique collection of puppet-mannequins held by the Prahova Museum of History and Archeology, on a walk through the country

One of the most important museums in Prahova – the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology, holds a unique collection of puppet-mannequins which, each time when they have been exposed to the public, aroused a real admiration, both of the children and the adults. Given this interest, this collection was “taken to a walk” through the country, being exposed in various exhibitions.

Since 2011, the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology holds in its heritage an impressive collection of puppet-mannequins that illustrates the evolution of the French fashion throughout the centuries, from the Galo-Romans to the modern times. According to the representatives of the Prahova Museum, the puppet-mannequins are a spectacular documentary, chronologically determined, in details, about the manner in which France imposed itself as the zero meridian of the elegance and refinement in fashion, becoming a benchmark and a source of inspiration for Europe and America. This collection of puppet-mannequins aroused interest and it was exposed in various temporary exhibitions organized in cooperation with museums in the country, the new destination being the Museum of the “Portile de Fier” Region in Drobeta Turnu Severin, where starting from early March, the exhibition called “French fashion in miniature” will be opened, and it will be available for visitors until April 25, 2017.

To be mentioned that the collection of puppet-mannequins was subject of cooperation and performance, in the country, of several temporary exhibition: “Puppets presents you the fashion of yore”, at the Museum of Urban Civilization of Brasov, from June 15 to September 30, 2015; “French fashion in miniature. Puppets in the collection of the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology”, at the National Museum of Romanian History in Bucharest, from December 17, 2015 to February 28, 2016; “”Puppets and French Fashion over the time”, at the Teleorman County Museum of Alexandria, from March 11 to May 25, 2016; “French fashion in miniature” at the Lower Danube Museum in Calarasi, from June 1 to October 28, 2016; “French fashion in miniature. Puppets in the collection of the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology”, at the National Museum of Agriculture in Slobozia, from November 16, 2016 to January 26, 2017. At the same time, the representatives of the Prahova museum are saying that the journey of the collection of puppet-mannequins in other national museums is not over yet, and that it will continue to the benefit of those who love culture.