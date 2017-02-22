The unique sounds of the Guarnieri violin will be heard on February 23 at the Philharmonic of Ploiesti

“Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic of Ploiesti has prepared this week an exceptional concert for the music lovers. For those who love classical music, the surprise will be that they will be able to hear the unique sounds of the Guarnieri, which belonged to George Enescu, in the interpretation of the soloist Gabriel Croitoru.

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 19.00, “Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic of Ploiesti has prepared a great concert, with two famous Romanian artists. Specifically, the two masters – Gabriel Croitoru and Razvan Suma -, under the baton of the conductor Radu Postavaru, will delight the music overs with their unique interpretation of some great works. These are the Concert Overture “Marchen von der schonen Melusine” opus 32, by Felix Mendelsohn Bartholdy; “Sonata for Cello in G minor – transcription for string orchestra and cello” by John Ireland; “Double Concert for Violin, Cello and Orchestra” opus 102, by Johannes Brahms. But for those who love classical music, the surprise will be that they will be able to hear the unique sounds of the Guarnieri violin – which belonged to George Enescu – in Gabriel Croitoru’s interpretation.

The Guarnieri violin – also known as “The Cathedral” for its imposing chords – dates from 1731 and is signed by Giuseppe Andtonio Guarnieri (del Gesu), one of the most notorious luthiers in Cremona, Italy, in the 17th and 18th centuries, whose fame is comparable to that of the Amati and Stradivari families. The violin has been bought by George Enescu from his own money, the great Romanian composer and violinist preferring the Guarnieri instrument to a Stradivarius that was bought in 1898 by the Ministry of Public Education, led by Spiru Haret at that time.

After Enescu’s death, his wife, Maria Cantacuzino Enescu, has also donated to the Romanian state the personal objects that belonged to the master. They include the five string instruments, among which the most valuable is the Guarnieri violin. Three of the five violins have both a special value as exceptional instruments, and a historical renowned value, representing assets of the national heritage.

No other violinist has ever played at the Guarnieri violin after George Enescu’s death; it was kept in safe conditions in Bucharest until 2008, when the magnificent instrument also called “The Cathedral” was included again in the concert circuit, and the famous violin has been allowed to be used, for three years, by the violinist Gabriel Croitoru. The event took place following a contest held by the Ministry of Culture and Cults, organized together with the “George Enescu” National Museum; thus, the organizers understand the importance of valuing the Guarnieri violin, letting it to continue it noble destiny for which it was designed.

Before entering into the artistic circuit, and implicitly before being used by Gabriel Croitoru, the Guarnieri violin was repaired in Cluj by the luthier Pavel Onoaie, who confirmed that the instrument hasn’t lost any of its original qualities. The assessor agreed by the Ministry of Culture, Cezar Marin, has also assessed the value of this violin at USD 2 million.

Gabriel Croitoru is a soloist of the “Paul Constantinescu” Philharmonic of Ploiesti.