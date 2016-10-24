The United Nations Day. ForMin: Romania, ready to assume responsibility of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council

Romania is ready to assume the responsibility of a future mandate of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu said in a message sent on the occasion of the United Nations Day.

“With the experience of four mandates in the UN Security Council, Romania is prepared to assume the responsibility of a future mandate of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and, from this perspective, join the collective effort of promoting the UN agenda,” the minister’s message reads.

Comanescu also maintains that the current international context needs more than ever cooperation and collective solutions, and the UN continues to be the most relevant forum on the multilateral stage.

“The UN has continuously diversified, in the 71 years since its establishment, the range of activities, constantly pleading for keeping peace and international security, development and human rights. Romania stays attached to the UN Charter values and principles and firmly determined to continue and diversify its contribution to the international stability and security, both on a regional and on a global level,” Comanescu points out, according to a release sent to Agerpres.

24 October is the date when the UN members celebrate the United Nations Day, thus marking the coming into force in 1945 of the Charter grounding the organisation’s establishment and functioning.

The Charter of the United Nations was signed on 26 June 1945, in San Francisco, at the conclusion of the United Nations Conference on International Organization, and came into force on 24 October 1945. The UN currently numbers 193 member states.

Romania became a UN member state on 14 December 1955, by the adoption of a General Assembly resolution.