The White Night of the Romanian Film returns to Bucharest on 22nd of September

One of the most popular events dedicated to the Romanian cinema has reached its 8th edition. On September 22, the White Night of the Romanian Film will surround Bucharest, bringing movies in many locations. Film lovers will enjoy the latest stories directed by Romanian filmmakers, some of them in preview, as well as movies that became classical, and they will find out backstage details from the producers of these movies, in a single night.

The schedule will make the spectators stay in front of the screen until late in the night and it promises a savory cocktail of fiction movies and documentaries awarded at the great festivals, special screenings and previews. Romanian Peasant Museum, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Eforie Cinematheque, Gradina cu Filme, Unteatru, J’ai Bistrot and Deschis Gastrobar are some of the places where movies will be screened. Other new locations will be added to them in different districts of Bucharest, in order to ease the access to the event for as many Romanian film lovers as possible.

On September 22, among the productions released in the last year, spectators can watch ‘Ana, Mon Amour’ (d. Calin Peter Netzer), a movie that is not recommended to underage people about a complex and toxic couple relationship, awarded at the Silver Bear in Berlin for the artistic contribution. ‘Inimi cicatrizate’ (d. radu Jude), awarded with the Special Award of the Jury at Locarno, with Zilele Filmului Romanesc (Romanian Film Days – e.n.) Award at TIFF and four Gopo trophies, is focused on a love story and is a free adaptation after Max Blecher’s literary work, starring Lucian Teodor Rus, Ivana Mladenovic and Ilinca Harnut.

“A movie about abuse and manipulation”, as Adrian Sitaru describes his latest production, “Fixeur,” ( screenplay by Claudia and Adrian Silisteanu), tells the story of Radu (Tudor Aaron Istodor), a trainee at the Bucharest office of the France Presse news agency aspiring to become a reporter. The opportunity to cover the subject on an underage prostitute repatriated from France gives him the opportunity to prove his skills. However, as he approaches his goal, Radu realises his fierce determination to do this job is questionable.

‘Vara s-a sfarsit’ (Summer’s Over’ – e.n.) (d. Radu Potcoava) brings back the ambiance from the late 90s, around the eclipse, when two kids become friends and take decisions that will affect their lives. ‘Ultima zi’ (‘The Las Day’ – e.n.) is a “comic thriller” about a man in a provincial city who decided to become a monk.

The mayor, the policeman and the leader of the Young Christians Association in town accompany their friend on his way to the monastery. The mayor, who is an amateur film director, also has some secret plans for him.

Section 10 years from the debut, inaugurated at the last year’s edition of the White Night of the Romanian Film, brings a special screening of the movie California Dreamin’ (Nesfarsit), directed by the late Cristian Nemescu and awarded with Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes. During the Kosovo war, in a small Romanian village, the head of the railway station stops a NATO train carrying military equipment and refuses to give it the permission to leave. The leading roles are played by Armand Assante and Razvan Vasilescu.

A selection of the most recent Romanian short films that were screened at TIFF 2017, under the Romanian Film Days, is added to the above mentioned productions. The selection includes Offstage (d. Andrei Hutuleac), Sechestrati fara voie (d. Tudor Botezatu), Prima noapte (d. Andrei Tanase), Fragment 22 (d. Sandra Rad) and No Man’s Land (d. Marius Olteanu).

Last year, at the White Night of the Romanian Film, thousands of spectators watched 40 movies, the event becoming a benchmark in terms of promoting the local film industry.

“Fixeur” by Adrian Sitaru, nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film

“Fixeur” (photo) by Adrian Sitaru, is Romania’s nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, according to Romania’s National Center of Cinematography (CNC).

The jury that has chosen the film was made up of critics Dana Duma (chair), Calin Camilan, Cristina Corciovescu, Magda Mihailescu, Cristian Tudor Popescu, Doinel Tronaru and Eugenia Voda.

The final nominations for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film will be made out of the proposals submitted by the participating countries. The Oscars 2018 are scheduled for March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.