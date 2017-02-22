Thematic programs dedicated to human body and performance, at BIEFF 2017

Thematic programs dedicated to the human body and performance will be presented at the 7th edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival – BIEFF, that will take place on March 28 and April 2, at the Cinema of the Romanian Peasant Museum and Elvire Popescu Cinema.

According to a press release of the organizers, in the international competition, “The Politics of the Body” program explores acute matters, ranging from questioning the social norms regarding the beauty and sexuality, to the search for identity and personal freedom, offering the marginalized and politicized communities a platform of expression.

The films reunited in this focus create thus a space of reflection, where prejudices are confronted with courage, are discussed and in the end dismantled, making space to openness, tolerance and inclusion, the quoted source specifies.

“Night Soil – Economy of Love”, presented at the international premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, proposes a reconsideration of the sexual conventions and ideas on intimacy.

Also in Rotterdam there is “American Reflexxx”, an intense and unsettling social experiment that forces the limits of passive voyeurism and active participation, the press release shows.

Rino Stefano Tagliafierro returns to BIEFF, with “Peep Show”, with the support of Italian Institute of Culture, picturing the sensorial pleasures of erotic art.

The Film “Flowers and Bottoms” of Christos Massalas, is presented at BIEFF with the support of Greek Cultural Foundation.

The program dedicated to the intersection between cinema and choreography returns to BIEFF, in partnership with the main European festival of dance, “Cinedans – Dance on Screen Festival Amsterdam”.

The festival’s program has also movies like “Voices of Finance” of Dutch director Clara van Gool, “Paralysis” with visual artist Karel val Laere or the short film “She/Her” directed by Sonja Wyss and projected with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland in Romania and Swiss Sponsors’ Fund.

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival BIEFF is organized by the Cultural Association Manekino, in partnership with PRINTOR COM and Monitor Film Association, and is co-funded by the National Cultural Fund Administration and National Center of Cinematography.