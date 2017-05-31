There are many opportunities for Italian companies in Romania, ICE-Agenzia meets them with customised services

The Bucharest Office of ICE (the Italian Trade Agency) is present in Romania ever since 1969 and is accredited as the Italian Embassy’s Section for the Promotion of Trade. The Bucharest Office has prerogatives for the Republic of Moldova too.

As a public institution, its task is to promote, facilitate and develop our companies’ trade, by putting a series of services at their disposal. The Office collects information on trade opportunities by continuously monitoring the market, trade flows and investments. The services offered by ICE-Agenzia range from competitor analysis to verifying the degree of receptivity to the product, and up to the global assessment of the business environment, the legislative and technical framework in which the Italian companies may work. These services can be divided into four typologies: market analyses, identifying partners, promoting companies and operative assistance in loco. Through international fairs, businessmen’s missions, congresses, B2B seminars and other initiatives that are part of the public Promotional Programme, ICE-Agenzia supports internationalisation and the consolidation of the companies’ position on various markets.

The message we want to convey on the Italian Festival 2017 is that in Romania there is still a lot of room for the products of our country, room in which Italian entrepreneurs can become protagonists. I’m not talking solely about our traditional export products – agricultural products, furniture and clothing – but also about large projects in the constructions and infrastructure field, about services and all the opportunities offered by the new European grants earmarked for the 2014-2020 period, which forecast a very ample horizon of activities. Romania is registering significant economic growth, has qualified labour force at still accessible costs and a fiscal system that rewards initiative. ICE’s Bucharest Office is receiving each year hundreds of requests of assistance from Italian companies, but also from Romanian companies that want to institute profitable business relations. It’s not simple to tap into new markets, particularly for small and medium enterprises, and we offer our clients customised services precisely to support their gradual integration in the new international context. Italian entrepreneurs were the first to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the revolutionary movement 28 years ago, when the country opened to market economy, and they continued to believe in Romania over the years. Since then, our presence has consolidated and diversified, currently covering the entire territory. Today, our companies enthusiastically get involved in the new economic scenario in which the links between our countries are ever stronger, from the standpoint of both the Italian presence – so important in Romania – and of the presence of such a large Romanian community in the peninsula. For a long time, Romania has been one of Italy’s main economic partners. Italy continues to be, for over 10 years now, the main investor in Romania by number of registered companies. From the standpoint of trade, our country is second, behind Germany, both in the rankings of sources of imports and in the rankings of export markets for Romania, with a share equal to 10 percent of Romania’s total trade.