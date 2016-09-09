Third edition of iMapp festival kicks off in Bucharest

The third edition of the iMapp Bucharest festival, one of the world’s biggest video mapping shows has kicked off today in an attempt to turn the city into a capital of visual arts.

Today’s playbill includes a video mapping by Motionlab on the facade of the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and City Planning, followed by a teasing party at Club Expirat.

One week later, on September 16, the festival of visual arts continues with a video mapping by Les Ateliers Nomad on the facade of the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and City Planning, followed by a second teasing party at Club Control.

“iMapp Bucharest will climax on September 24 in Constitutiei Square, where 104 projectors will conquer a projection area of 20,000 square metres, changing for an evening the facade of Europe’s largest administrate building, Parliament Palace,” organisers say in a press statement.

Starting at 22:300hrs, local, finalists teams from Montenegro, Spain, Turkey, Romania, Russia and Hungary will display their works, with the winner the be picked by a jury of big names in the audio-visual industry: director of the Signal Festival in Prague Martin Posta; artistic director of the Mapping Geneva festival Ana Ascencio; director of the Light Festival of Gent Kaat Heirbrant; artistic director of the Lux Festival of Helsinki Ilkka Paloniemi, as well as founder, organiser and creative director of the Festival of Lights in Berlin Birgit Zander.

The creative concept of this year’s contest is dialogues.

The show will start with a concert to be staged by renowned electro pop performer Roisin Murphy. Also performing on the opening night will be Golan & Orchestra, which will display a novelty project that harmoniously combine electronic music, live human voice and instruments.

iMapp Bucharest is organised by the Bucharest General Mayoralty via the creart Centre of Creation, Arts and Traditions.