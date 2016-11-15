Third edition of Romanian-German Mass-Media Days kicks off in Bucharest

The Romanian-German Mass-Media Days will be organised in Bucharest, for the third time, by the Federal Republic of Germany’s embassy, in cooperation with Deutsche Welle, with the purpose of bringing together representatives of Romanian mass-media and German mass-media to exchange ideas and experience and to discuss joint challenges but also specific national challenges.

The title of this year’s conference is: “Politics and Mass-media: Opponents or Partners.” The event will take place on Wednesday, November 16, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Bucharest, and will be opened by German Ambassador Werner Hans Lauk (photo) and by Deutsche Welle’s Robert Schwartz.

The conference consists of two panels, each featuring a keynote speech offered by the Romanian and the German guests. They will be followed by a round of talks with the participants, centred on the Romanian-German exchange of experience.

German embassy to confer two mass-media awards in 2017 too

The German embassy to Bucharest announced that it will confer two awards for mass-media – “Outlook on Germany” and “Past and present of the German minority in Romania” – in 2017 too.

The awards will be conferred to outstanding works of Romanian journalism – from dailies, weeklies, regional and national mass-media, printed and online press, radio and television – that contribute to a deep knowledge of the Federal Republic of Germany (the “Outlook on Germany” award) or of the German minority in Romania (the “Past and present of the German minority in Romania” award).