Third Romanian citizen trapped by avalanche in Italy identified; currently in hospital

The Italian authorities confirm the identification of the third Romanian citizen that was a victim of the Italian avalanche that hit a hotel in Farindola, Abruzzo. He is a minor and is currently under medical care at the hospital in Pescara, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

“As an update to information remitted until now referring to the three Romanian citizens affected by the avalanche that hit a hotel in Farindola, Abruzzo, we inform you that the Italian authorities have confirmed that the third Romanian citizen, a minor, was identified. He is alive and is currently under medical care at the hospital in Pescara. The representatives of the medical unit confirmed that the health situation of the three Romanian citizens is good and that they are out of harm’s way,” a MAE release remitted on Saturday to Agerpres.

The Romanian diplomatic mission’s officials were also in constant touch with both the family of the Romanian nationals, granting the necessary support, and the Italian competent authorities who were managing the rescue operations.

MAE reminds that the Romanian citizens affected could ask for consular assistance by dialing the following numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Rome: (0039) 06 835 233 58, (0039) 06 835 233 56, (0039) 06 835 233 52; (0039) 06 835 233 44 – the calls being redirected to the Support and Contact Centre of the Romanian citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centres’ operators on a permanent basis or could dial the diplomatic mission’s emergency number: (0039) 3451473935.