Thousands celebrate Timisoara’s selection for European Capital of Culture 2021

More than 3,000 people gathered on Sunday evening in the Opera/Victory Square of Timisoara City to celebrate the city having been selected a European Capital of Culture 2021.

”I am very happy, as all the people of Timisoara are, that we have won the European Capital of Culture 2012 title; this was a very difficult competition, with strong competitors (…). From now on we have to brace up to prepare ourselves for 2021 so that the city deserves the title and be at its best from all points of view,’ said Timisoara City Mayor Nicolae Robu.

Various cultural infrastructure projects the city needs to implement were included in the file submitted with the bid.

”We are talking about building a centre of experimental arts and technology, a centre for creative industries and rehabilitating some cultural venues, including the Palace of Culture, Huniade Castle, Cetate Synagogue, the cinema halls of the city and many other things that will increase the city’s capacity to host cultural events,’ said Deputy Mayor Dan Diaconu.

The investments will be on European and national funds and include traffic fluidity works and creating cycle lanes, with the local administration expected to start working on the projects as soon as possible.

”For the time being, we are talking about actual money from the local council and the county council, as the Government, unfortunately, has not decided yet on the amount to earmark for the project, which is a negative first at the level of European capitals of culture. (…). So far, as I understand from the Culture Ministry, their contribution will be 12 million euros for the cultural programme, but the larger contribution of the Government will have to deal with the cityscape in 2021 in terms of infrastructure and historic heritage,” said Diaconu.

Timisoara is set to implement cultural infrastructure projects worth 57 million euros, as well as accessibility projects in excess of 200 million euros, including its airport and a motorway running to Belgrade, Serbia. As far as funds for the city’s ring road are concerned, Diaconu said ‘Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos has displayed openness to infrastructure projects now that the city has won the title, all the more so as the ring road is scheduled for completion in 2022, when it will be of no use to the European Capital of Culture event.

Mayor Robu: “It took commitment and enormous work”

The city of Timisoara has been designated European Capital of Culture 2021, the selection commission announced on Friday evening. Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Baia Mare were its contenders for the title. Timisoara ran with a project dubbed “Light up the city through yourself.”

The name of the city recommended for the title of European Capital of Culture 2021 in Romania was revealed last Friday, in a press conference organised at the National Library in Bucharest. Culture Minister Corina Suteu was present at the event alongside Steve Green, president of the jury of experts, Karel Bartak, Head of Culture Unit within the European Commission, and Timisoara Mayor Nicolae Robu.

An international jury delegated by the European Union decided which Romanian city will be conferred the prestigious title of capital of culture 2021.

“It has become one of the most prestigious events. The European Capital of Culture concept is extraordinary, because it promotes intercultural dialogue and stresses the feeling of European Union membership. We have to bring Europe close to the people. Culture is the “core” that built Europe. Cultural values bring us closer to each other. (…) Creative cultural sectors weathered out the economic crisis,” said Karel Bartak, Head of Culture Unit within the European Commission.

“The competition was fierce and alive in Romania. The impact that this abstract architecture, this concept of cultural strategy, has is unbelievable. I’ve seen innovative strategies, I’ve seen how much cities want cultural dialogue with the European family. I’m convinced that all cities will benefit from the enthusiasm generated by this competition. I would like to encourage the cities to maintain this line of innovation,” Karel Bartak added.

“The competition was extraordinary, it has an international impact, journalists from all over the world will cover it, everyone will keep a close eye on this European Capital, all spotlights will shine on this city. Imagine, tomorrow this news will be broadcast by press agencies in China too,” said Steve Green, president of the jury of experts. Steve Green was also the one who announced the winner.

“Sometimes, great changes start on a street corner. In 1884, Timisoara was the first city in continental Europe to use electric public lighting. In 1989, the sparks of the Revolution against the Ceausescu regime were lit on the streets of Timisoara. In 2021, we want to be the European Capital of Culture in order to be able to share our aspirations with the rest of Europe. We plan to put civic energy in motion. Starting off from the powerful metaphor of light, we want to “export” the values we believe in to other cities in Europe, in order to stimulate an open, visionary attitude among citizens. The slogan of the campaign is the essence of our message: Light up the city through you!” reads the introduction of Timisoara’s final candidacy file for the title of European Capital of Culture.

“I am very excited. I want to thank Timisoara’s community, it’s a team victory, all citizens contributed. I want to thank the project team too, for working enormously and competently. There was commitment. I thank the administration and local councillors. I thank everyone. The leaders of churches, the rectors of all institutions, the leaders of the ethnic communities. We are aware that the difficult part is now beginning, it’s a huge responsibility, I hope we will honourably exercise this prestigious award in the next five years,” Timisoara Mayor Nicolae Robu stated.

More than a cultural festival, the title of European Capital of Culture brings up the role that culture plays in the life of a city and the sustainable manner in which it can contribute to the prosperity of its citizens.

The title of European Capital of Culture is conferred to a European Union city, from candidate or pre-candidate countries, for the period of one year. By 2019, 60 cities will have been European Capitals of Culture. The programme is considered the emblematic cultural initiative of the European Union.

Since 1985, the European Union has designated one or two cities, from candidate or pre-candidate countries, as European Capital of Culture. The cities thus selected are expected to present, for a period of one year, an innovative and sustained cultural programme that would emphasise the wealth, diversity and similarities of European culture before an international audience.

In 2021, Romania and Greece will each host one European Capital of Culture.

President Iohannis congratulates Timisoara for winning European Cultural Capital 2021 bid

Timisoara is a place of multiculturalism, of openness to everything new, and whose diversity gives it a special charm, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said after the city was designated yesterday European Culture Capital 2021.

“Congratulations to the city of Timisoara for its success! Winning the bid for European Culture Capital 2021 means a lot of work, strong will and dedication from local authorities and community alike. I remember dearly the experience of Sibiu in 2007. It was a year of triumph, and what is most important, Sibiu remained on Europe’s cultural stage and continues to attract new visitors. Timisoara is to me a city of freedom, youth, of memories from my military service, of 1989 when, following Timisoara’s example, I took to the streets. It’s a place of multiculturalism, of openness to everything new, whose diversity gives it a special charm. I am very happy that the City of Lights will make Romania shine even more in the world!” Iohannis wrote in a post on Facebook.

Dacian Ciolos: I’ve assured Timisoara Mayor of Government’s full support, including financial one

Premier Dacian Ciolos announced on Saturday that he has assured Timisoara Mayor Nicolae Robu that the Government will support the city, including financially, after Timisoara was designated European Capital of Culture in 2021.

“I congratulate the people of Timisoara, just as I personally congratulated Mayor Nicolae Robu and I assured him of the Government’s full support, including financial support, in order to carry through this honour and responsibility,” Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

Likewise, the Premier said that the people of Timisoara have showed throughout time an amazing spirit of freedom, enviable entrepreneurial organisation and exemplary multicultural and multifaith attitude. Ciolos also congratulated the people of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Baia Mare for their candidacy projects.

“I am sure that, this time around too, the people of Timisoara will gather around this joint project and will come up with all the energy and creativeness to attain and surpass the standard set by Sibiu, in 2007, when it comes to European cultural projects,” Dacian Ciolos added.