Parliamentary elections 2016: Three polling stations for Romanian troops in Afghanistan; one each in Kosovo, Bosnia-Hercegovina

Most of the 780 Romanian troops deployed abroad will be able to cast their ballots in Sunday’s general election at polling stations to open in the countries where they are on missions. Most of them are in the Afghanistan theatre of operations.

Romania’s Defence Ministry informs on its website that 631 of the 780 Romanian troops are deployed to Afghanistan. According to data with Romania’s Foreign Ministry, three polling stations have been designed for them – two in Kabul – one at the local Romanian Embassy and the other one at the Kandahar base. Some 65 Romanian troops serving in Kosovo will be able to vote at a station in Pristina opened at Romania’s Liaison Office.

There are 38 Romanian troops conducting missions in Bosnia-Herzegovina. For them to vote, a polling station opens at the Romanian Embassy in Sarajevo.

Another 55 troops are taking part in various international missions in various parts of the world. Most of them – 34 – are observers and monitors, but there are Romanian troops on active duty in Mali and Somalia as well.

As many as 687 of the total number of Romanian troops attending international missions are operating as part of NATO operations, while 45 are part of observation and monitoring operations and 38 are operating under the UN aegis.

Foreign Ministry holds Facebook Q&A session on voting from abroad

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Saturday will hold an online Q&A session for the Romanian nationals voting from abroad in the December 11 general election.

It says in a press statement that the session will be conducted on its Facebook page, from 10:00hrs to 13:00hrs

“Romanians abroad wanting to get informed about how to vote from abroad may call a call centre at the Centre for Contact and Support for Romanians Overseas, operational 24/7, by dialling the number of the diplomatic mission/consular offices of Romania in their residence area,” says MAE.