Three Romanian architecture offices merge into CUMULUS

PZP, SYAA and ARXTUDIO offices have recently merged into CUMULUS, in one of the rare transaction on the Romanian architecture sector. The new company has a combined turnover of over EUR 1 million.

„We want to consolidate the expertize and the experience of the three offices in a new vision, more coherent and more efficient to raise the standards of our services until we can respond the challenges that architecture now confronts with. CUMULUS bring together people, ideas and competences aiming to create an infrastructure for the future,” said Liviu Zagan, partner at CUMULUS.

CUMULUS’ team is formed of 40 architects, led by three executive partners: Adrian Soare, Liviu Zagan, Razvan Puchici and five coordinating partners: Eliza Yokina, Elena Dragu, Ivona Amaritei, Ioana Moanga and Costin Beekman.

„Architecture generates development and transforms behaviors, interacts with people and communities by changing the environment they live in and work in. This is what CUMULUS means for us, bringing people together for a common goal- the greater good,” said Adrian Soare, partner CUMULUS.

“Everyone brings their own experience in this team, but the common experience of the entire team brings a beneficial impact over the individual capacities,” says Razvan Puchici, partner CUMULUS.

Until now, PZP, SYAA and ARXTUDIO signed many architecture projects, such as Victoria Center, Olimpia Tower, Quadra Place and the industrial spaces Dacia-Renault. Also, they worked before with clients, such as Petrom, BCR, Autodesk, Dacia-Renault, IBM, Intel, Dell, Mercedes-Benz, Skanska, Vastint, NEPI, Globalworth, Argo, Panatoni, Grupo LAR, CEC Bank, Idea Bank, Nexte Banka, Ogilvy and Mather, Salzburg Investments or Loreco Investments.

CUMULUS offices are places on the third floor of the Universul center, the new center of creative industries.