Three young IT specialists launch platform reducing by 90% the bureaucracy of setting up a company

Thanks to an invention of three young IT specialists in Cluj-Napoca, any person in Romania can establish a company in front of their computer or directly from the mobile phone in just a few minutes, reducing by 90% the whole bureaucratic process.

The project, which the young people called it “Set up your company in 5 minutes!”, takes place in the virtual environment, on the www.approd.ro platform, in which was implemented a system that generates all the documents that the future entrepreneur needs for setting up the company. The remaining 10% in the bureaucratic chain consists of submitting all the documents to the Trade Registry, but the inventors of the program says that soon, this little detail could be solved with the opening of the state institutions at the innovations in the private sphere.

All that the people needs to do to set up a SRL, SRL-D or PFA in the virtual environment, is to create an account on www.approd.ro, to introduce their identification data, the preferred name of the company (the platform warns if the name is already registered or not), the identifications of the partners, the social capital, the headquarters, the CAEN codes and will receive, within minutes, by e-mail, all the documents already filled that they will only need to sign them and submit them to the headquarters of the Trade Register.

“Although the Romanian state has invested a lot of money in the computerization of the institutions, we noticed that the bureaucracy not only that has not reduced, but it’s getting bigger from one year to onther. Moreover, the heavy bureaucracy is the main reason why many people give up their efforts to set up a company or, in the best case, are paying very large sums for someone else to deal with this. The platform that we developed streamlines with over 90% the bureaucratic process – as is the case for many years in the Western countries – and we hope that in the near future the whole process to be done in the front of a computer or cell phone and to remove that one way that the future entrepreneur must do to the Trade Register for submission the documents. It would be extraordinary for Romania and this firm established system is very achievable 100% online, in 5-10 minutes. We want and we hope that we will have the opportunity to implement it, but for this we need some openness from the institutions. The starting of business is the first step in the project that we are developing, and depending on the opening of the State, we can continue with the automation of other institutions with a high degree of bureaucracy” , said Raul Pop, one of the inventors.

Who are the three young people who are struggling to streamline the bureaucracy in Romania?

Raul Pop, Mihai Negrean and Alin Vlasin were colleagues at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, at the IT specialization. After several bad experiences with the state institutions, which basically discouraged them to pursue their dream since college, namely to become entrepreneurs, the three youths thought and materialize a system that automates the bureaucratic processes. After the success they had with the “Set up your company in 5 minutes!” project, they want to implement a similar system in the relations with other state institutions and to major contribute at the bureaucracy streamline in Romania.