TIBCO 2017 opens its gates

The 34th edition of the fair gathering companies producing and importing consumer goods, TIBCO, will be held from May 25 to 28, at ROMEXPO.

Visitors will have the opportunity to buy products at producer prices, at the International Consumer Goods Fair:

clothing and knitwear,

clothing accessories (shoes, bags, jewelry)

personal care products (cosmetics and perfumes),

Household articles (household items, useful and decorative textiles: linen, towels, gowns, rugs and rugs),

hand-made products (jewelry, knitwear, interior decoration, furniture accessories),

electronic and home and office equipment.

TIBCO offer also includes hundreds of objects of traditional Romanian inspiration, made by craftsmen from all over the country, as well as products with motifs from Poland, India and Pakistan.

TIBCO 2017 gathers at the stands more than 80 exhibitors, producers and distributors of large and efficient utility goods.

The access to the event is free.

Dozens of hand-made artisans will exhibit their products at TIBCO 2017

Lovers of handmade products have the opportunity, between 25 and 28 May, to admire and buy at special prices, from the stands set up in the Pavilion C6 of the Romexpo Exhibition Center:

– jewelry (necklaces, hair clips, brooches, bracelets, earrings) made of various materials (fimo, glass) and alloys, plated with gold and silver or accessorized with semiprecious stones, beads or pearls;

– clothing: t-shirts, dresses, Romanian blouses and skirts hand-made and hand-painted, with traditional or modern motifs; Men’s shirts, knitwear, crocheted products (earrings, dresses, swimsuits, crocheted hemp yarns objects);

– decorative objects: photo frames, candlesticks, mini statues, photo supports, paintings, decoupage items (notebooks and jars), jewelry boxes, etc.

– other natural or organic leather accessories.

Upcycling products, to support autist children

The TIBCO 2017 edition provides a varied range of unique products that bring to the forefront the promotion of a lifestyle in harmony with nature.

ATCA – The Applied Behavioral Therapy Association is represented at the event by companies whose offer consists of entirely handmade objects, from recycled materials, using different upcycling techniques (manufacturing of waste products).

Among the materials used to make these objects are: natural leather, silk and satin. By using various upcycling techniques, the designers adopt and promote an eco-friendly style.

Visitors of the ATCA representatives’ stand have the opportunity, through their donations, to support the association to continue therapy for children affected by TSA (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

Indoor and outdoor furniture and decoration

At TIBCO 2017 there are also importers of furniture made of natural rattan from Indonesia. Thus, a number of pieces designed to add refinement to any indoor and outdoor spaces (terraces, gardens, etc.) are presented to the public.

Those who wish to decorate their house in a fashionable style can purchase from TIBCO decorative stained-glass items as well as hand-painted wooden decorations.

The art of resin with natural flowers is found in a number of products offered at the event, made of ceramics, porcelain, glass, metal, wood, having painted or woven Romanian national motifs.

The craft cooperative sector is present at TIBCO 2017 and presents its offer at the COOPEXPO Saloon.

Between May 25 and 28, craft cooperatives, at their stands in the Pavilion C5 of the ROMEXPO Exhibition Center, aim to bring to the attention of the public the true quality of authentic Romanian products.

Thus, visitors have access to quality products at producer price:

textile and knitwear (dresses, blouses, skirts, jackets, suits);

furniture, small furniture and other wooden products (sets and pieces of furniture, games and toys);

popular art and handicraft (Romanian blouses, popular costumes, carpets from Oltenia, tapestries, hand painted icons, painted and carved flasks, moldings, figurines);

footwear for women and men;

sweets of the childhood (Mentosan, CIP, sorbet), spices, essences, food flavors;

household and industrial metal products.

Visitors also have the opportunity to benefit from the tourist offer of hotel establishments in the craft cooperative sector, as well as from the educational offers.