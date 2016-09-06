TIKA equips the Ophthalmology Department of the Mangalia Municipal Hospital with cutting-edge equipment

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has equipped the Ophthalmology Department of the Mangalia Municipal Hospital with cutting-edge equipment, in value of EUR 30,000. It was inaugurated at the beginning of September, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Osman Koray Ertaș, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, as well as of TIKA representatives and local authorities.

“Each year we intend to deal partnerships with Romanian institutions for developing projects in various areas, from education to sport and from research to health system. Thus, we managed to set a series of powerful cooperation agreements and to invest in those areas in which there is a real need to do it. The Ophthalmology Department of the Mangalia Municipal Hospital was such a case and we are glad that we could support the doctors and the patients of this hospital with the necessary equipment”, stated His Excellency Mr. Osman Koray Ertaș, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest.

“Since 2015, when the office in Romania of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency was established, we have supported a series of initiatives which involved investments, in particular in education and health system, and we are glad to notice their results. The 13 cutting-edge equipment provided by TIKA to the Ophthalmology Department are already operational, and patients benefits from the highest standards treatments. We are interested to strengthen the relationships between Romania and Turkey and we will continue to develop this kind of projects”, added Hacı Ahmet Daștan (photo L), Coordinator of the Programs Coordination Office – TIKA Bucharest.

“Starting with this autumn, the patients in Mangalia and surrounding areas will benefit from high-performance medical equipment, while doctors will now have a reliable aid in the diagnosis and treatment of the ocular diseases. This wouldn’t have been possible without a partnership like the one we have with TIKA and we also wish to deal such cooperation agreements in the future, thus being able to attract this kind of investments which are only for the benefit of the local residents”, stated Cristian Radu, Mayor of Mangalia City.

Among the equipment provided by TIKA is a modern auto-refracto-meter, designed to provide an efficient practice and an increase of the patient’s confort, as well as a computerized perimeter for a fast and accurate testing of the visual field. The new equipment of the department include also an aplanotonometer, testing glasses, an exophthalmometer and bundles of lens for gonioscopy. The new ecobiometer has a quick capacity of processing and recording data, as well as the advantage of being connected to a computer.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was established in 1992, having the purpose to provide technical support in order to develop projects in various areas. The Agency operates in approximatively 200 countries, through more than 50 programs and projects coordination offices.

The Programs Coordination Office within TIKA Bucharest, established in 2015, performed in cooperation with the public institutions, various projects in areas like education, health system, culture and sport. In its first year, TIKA have brought its contribution to increasing the quality of education through the projects aiming to improve the infrastructure and the equipment of the pre-school, secondary and higher education establishments.