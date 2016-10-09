Timis patrol officers apprehend 14 illegal border crossers headed for Romania from Serbia

A group of 11 African and Asian migrants were spotted on Saturday in the surroundings of Nerau and Moravita – Timis County, while attempting to illegally enter Romania from Serbia.

”After Friday midnight, the officers of the Moravita Border Police tracked with the Attica Optronic Surveillance System a group who were walking across the field, heading from Serbia to Romania. The officers promptly took specific action and caught, perched in the bushes near Moravita, 11 people (six men, one woman and four children) who were taken to the headquarters of the Border Police for investigation,” spokesman of the Timis Border Police Petre-Ionut Nicola said in a release on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations determined that the illegal border crossers had no identity papers, and they declared their nationality to be Syrian, Iraqi, Egyptian and Algerian, respectively. The adults are between 18 and 50 years of age, the children are aged 5 to 11. The adults said they had left Serbia heading for a West European state.

In the same time span, the officers of the Lunga Border Police spotted in the surroundings of Nerau three men from Kosovo, aged between 18 and 24, who could not justify their presence in area. They were taken to the headquarters of the Lunga Border Police where it was determined that they had crossed the border coming from Serbia.

The Timis County border authorities are investigating the illegal crossing of a state border and contacted the Serbian authorities for joint action and the enforcement of the readmission agreement.

A total of about 100 migrants from Africa, Asia and Kosovo have been tracked in the past month in Timis County, while attempting to illegally enter Romania from Serbia.