Tokes Laszlo challenges the withdrawal of the Order “Star of Romania”: “I made a mistranslated statement”

President of the National Council of Hungarians in Transylvania (CNMT), MEP Tokes Laszlo, will challenge to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), and even to Strasbourg, the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal by which the Order “Star of Romania” was withdrawn to him, claiming that he made a statement that was mistranslated.

Tokes Laszlo stated on Friday, at Cluj-Napoca, on the occasion of a debate organized by CNMT, that the European standards, the Charter of the fundamental rights guarantee the right to free speech.

“I don’t have any other option than to challenge the decision issued by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to ICCJ and even to Strasbourg. I appreciate that the withdrawal of the order is unconstitutional, unlawful and discriminatory in relation to me. I want to ignore my person, it’s about the freedom of expression. I made a statement that was mistranslated at Baile Tusnad, in the company of the PM Viktor Orban, and under the pretext of this statement, the Commission of Honour of the Order ‘Star of Romania’ proposed the withdrawal of my distinction. The European standards, the Charter of the fundamental rights guarantee the right to free speech. I don’t understand how such a decree of withdrawal of the order can be issued” stated Tokes.

He underlined that he also cannot understand how such a persecution can take place against him, accusing the members of the Commission of Honour of the Order of being PSD members in a percentage of 90%.

“It’s a party tribunal, the political tendency to withdraw the Order is obvious”, added the MEP.

On November 20, 2013, the Council f Honour of the National Order “Star of Romania” decided to withdraw the distinction granted to Tokes Laszlo on the ground that on July 27, 2013, he asked the Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, to build, together with his Government, “a national cooperation system” by which he can provide a “protectorate” to Transylvania.

The MEP challenged the decision to the Court, but he lost both at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, and at ICCJ.

On March 4, 216, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the withdrawal of the National Order “Star of Romania” with the rank of Knight granted to Tokes, and he challenged the decision to the Court, his complaint being rejected by the Bucharest Court of Appeal as unfounded, on November 16.

The decision is not final and it can be subject of appeal to ICCJ.

Tokes Laszlo attended on Friday, at Cluj-Napoca, to the conference called “National symbols versus national security? Processes, reports and civic movements in/from the perspective of the Romanian – Hungarian relationships”, held by CNMT.