Total value of subsidies for political parties in October exceeds 1.5 million lei

The total value of the subsidies granted to the political parties from the national budget in October goes past 1.5 million lei, reads a press statement by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) released on Friday.

According to the AEP, out of total subsidies of 1,507,061.36 lei, the National Liberal Party (PNL) cashed 629,304.67 lei, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) took 596,536.77 lei, the Liberals and Democrats Alliance Party (ALDE) received 69,946.78 lei, the National Union for Romania’s Progress (UNPR) grabbed 209,697.03 lei and the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party (PNTCD) took 4,576.11 lei.

The AEP specifies that the subsidies to the UNPR and the PNTCD were suspended under a decisionby its head, but they will be kept aside according to provisions Art. 24 (5) of Law No. 334/2006, republished.

The value of the subsidies resulted from implementing the algorithm provided by Art. 24 of the Methodological Norms of enforcement for Law 334/2006 on the funding of the political parties’ activity and electoral campaigns, as approved under Government Ordinance (HG) No. 10 /2016, corroborated with provisions of Art. 38 – 39 of the Political Parties Law No. 14/2003.