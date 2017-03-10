Tourism Ministry: Danube Transnational Programme can be major contributor to development of Romania’s tourism

Romanian authorities are preparing to launch the second call to projects on the 2014-2020 Danube Transnational Programme, for which funding worth 60 million euros are available, and the investments can lead to capitalizing on the national tourist potential, the Tourism Ministry announced, on the sidelines of the International Travel Fair in Berlin (Internationale Tourismus Borse – ITB).

“If the basic rule of the Danube Strategy, the moment it was launched, was for this mechanism to work without institutions, funds and without any specific legislation, now it was taken to another level: opportunities of funding the joint projects of partner states were created. Based on the proposal of the European Commission to make amendments to the geography of transnational cooperation programmes for the period 2014-2020 the Danube Transnational Programme was drawn up. Romania is participating with the entire territory within this programme, that aims at funding the projects implemented in an extended transnational programme, targeted to improve public policies and institutional cooperation in priority areas established by the attending countries, in agreement with the 2020 EU Strategy and the EU Strategy for Danube Region (EUSDR),” officials of the Ministry informed, according to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, Romania, as a member country of the EUSDR proposed to capitalize this opportunity and the Tourism Ministry, even if is not the manager of this programme on a national level, will actively get involved in identifying the best public projects proposed for funding.

Minister of Tourism Mircea Dobre, attended on Thursday, the Silk Road Minister’s Meeting, an event started by the World Tourism Organization, where he delivered a speech in the Danube Hall, where the conference dedicated to debate of joint projects of Danube’s countries in the tourism area took place.

The Tourism Ministry promotes Romania at the biggest travel fair of the world, namely the ITB, which takes place from Wednesday to Sunday in Berlin, Germany.

In this year’s edition of the ITB Berlin, a number of 40 exhibitors, tour-operators, public administrations and promotion associations around the country will present their offer at Romania’s stand.