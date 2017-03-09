Tourism Ministry: EU funds worth EUR 90 M to develop spa sector in Romania

The spas of Romania must be promoted as major interest destinations for the citizens of all European countries, and the EUR 90 million allocation from the European Union for 2014 – 2020 could develop this sector, reads an information by the Tourism Ministry sent on the occasion of the Berlin International Tourism Fair, ITB, stretching 8 – 12 March.

“The Tourism Ministry proposed to promote the Romanian spas as tourist destinations of major interest for the citizens of all European countries, both for relaxation and for treatment or medical recovery. Although Romania has several spas where tourists could enjoy extremely generous therapeutical effect natural resources (mineral, thermal waters, therapeutic mud, salines etc.), the number of foreign citizens who chose to spend their holidays or make treatments and medical recovery here is rather small,” the source says.

According to statistical data, in 2016, of the total number of tourists coming to the Romanian spas, foreigners were below 10 percent.

“The discussed financing programmes are the Juncker Plan, wherein Romania was being allocated rd EUR 10 billion, and the funds Romania is benefiting from from the European Union, assumed for the development of the spa sector, worth EUR 90 million. The Tourism Ministry is actively involved from this point of view to identify investment opportunities,” says the source.

Romania is among the European countries with a remarkable spa fund, covering on its territory one third of the thermal and mineral waters of the entire continent. Our country benefits from a network of 34 spas, that are treating various illnesses, from rheumatism and joint illnesses to neurologic, cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, hepatobiliary, renal and gynecological, dermatological, ocular, post-traumatic and post-operative, also to endocrine, metabolic and nutrition illnesses, paresis and paralysis, varicose veins, blood illnesses, anemia, fatigue, allergies, depression, neurosis, physical and intellectual exhaustion or professional illnesses.

The services provided by the Romanian spas are also very varied, including physiotherapy, kinetotherapy, electrotherapy, hydrotherapy, aerosols, thermotherapy, aeroheliotherapy, carbonated baths, medical and of maintenance gymnastics, massage etc. Many spa units are close to tourist objectives, the tourists having multiple variants to spend their free time in a pleasant and interesting way.

The Tourism Ministry is promoting Romania at the largest tourism fair worldwide, Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB), organised Wednesday through Sunday in Berlin, Germany.

On the entire period of the exhibition, will take place demonstrations of painting eggs, Cucuteni pottery, Romanian traditional clothing and jewelry design and manufacturing. High officials of the countries present in the fair, tour-operators, Romanian and foreign journalists are invited to know the traditional music, dances, gastronomy at the “Seara romaneasca” / “Romanian Evening”, an event that has as hosts the ambassador of Romania to Germany, Emil Hurezeanu, and Mircea Titus Dobre, the Tourism Minister.

During the event, the “Dor Romanesc” ensemble of Bistrita – Nasaud, a partner county of this year’s edition with the Tourism Ministry at ITB, and Jezebel, a Romanian traditional rock, jazz and opera singer, will perform.

As many as 40 exhibitors, tour-operators, public administrations and promotion associations from all over the country present their offers at ITB Fair Romania’s stand this year, on 239 square metres from rd 160,000 sqm overall fair area.