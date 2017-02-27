Towards the Peace from Cotroceni?. Dragnea proposes a discussion between political leaders, under Iohannis’s patronage, to reach an “agreement”

The leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea suggested on Thursday evening that it is very important to generate a “serious” discussion between the political leaders, which can take place under President Klaus Iohannis’s patronage, to reach an “agreement” on the way to follow in many areas.

“I believe that it is very important to generate a serious discussion between the political leaders – it can be under the President’s patronage – to reach an agreement on the way to follow in many areas, a thing that should have been done since a long time ago. It’s not too late. It’s late, but not too late” Dragnea stated for Romania TV.

He mentioned that he hopes that Iohannis will “ponder” well regarding the referendum announced on corruption.

“I hope he will ponder well, and the attitude of today (Thursday, at the oath of the new PSD Ministers – e.n.) makes me hope that he will ponder and weigh wisely before taking a decision” Dragnea said, pointing out that the Head of State can renounce the referendum legally.

Dragnea also said that Iohannis’s attitude at the oath of the new PSD Ministers was a civilized and normal one.

Asked if Iohannis’s attitude was friendly, Dragnea answered: “I myself, as well as President Tariceanu and the PM, noticed this. It’s a civilized attitude, I believe it’s normal. We risk to think that a normal attitude is abnormal”.

The PSD leader: I myself, as well as Tariceanu and the PM, noticed Klaus Iohannis’s civilized and normal attitude. Instead of rending Romania, we’d better build it

To the surprise of many, President Klaus Iohannis seems to have change his attitude towards the Presidents of the two Chambers and the PM, whom he ridiculed and treated with superiority and arrogance many times in the recent weeks. The Head of State had a short discussion, after the oath of the new Ministers, with Liviu Dragnea, Sorin Grindeanu and Calin Popescu Tariceanu at the Cotroceni Palace. The 4 leaders went together after the ceremony, and had a short conversation on a hall of the Cotroceni Palace.

Liviu Dragnea said that he was also amazed by the way in which the President has changed his speech, and it seems to be an episode of… peace between the two groups.

“I myself, as well as Tariceanu and the PM, have noticed Klaus Iohannis’s civilized and normal attitude. We have always called to stability and dialogue, before the campaign, during the campaign and after elections. All the attention has been focused on exaggerated things recently. We didn’t look at Europe and at the world. Unfortunately, Romania doesn’t sit at any table.

I hope the President understood what his attributions are. Instead of rending Romania, we’d better build it. He simply allowed us to be the first who leave the Union Hall, as guests. We stayed for 30 seconds on that hall. We said goodbye and we went to our cars. Maybe in the last days, President has concluded that this attitude is better. A never-ending war cannot be won by the one who started it” Liviu Dragnea stated for Romania TV.