Trade balance deficit up to 6.9 billion Euros in 9 months; exports increase 4.3pct, imports rise 6.8pct

The trade balance deficit ( Freight on Board – FOB/Cost, Insurance and Freight – CIF) increased to 6.9 billion Euros, after the first nine months of 2016, compared to the similar period of the last year, based on large exports that were higher by 4.3 percent and of imports, which rose by 6.8 percent, the data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday reveal.

The trade balance deficit in the period January-September was higher by approximately 1.4 billion Euros compared to the one recorded in the similar period of last year. In the first nine months of 2016, the FOB exports totaled 42.68 billion Euros, and the CIF stood at 49.6 billion Euros.

The value of intra-community goods exchange (Intra-EU28) was, in the mentioned period, 32.1 billion Euros in shipments and 38.3 billion Euros in entries, representing 75.2 percent of the total exports and 77.2 percent of the total imports.

The value of extra-community goods exchange (Extra-EU28) was 10.56 billion Euros in exports and 11.3 billion Euros in imports, representing 24.8 percent of the total exports and 22.8 percent of the total imports.

In September, the FOB exports stood at 5.24 billion Euros, the CIF imports exceeded 6 billion Euros, therefore resulting a deficit of 786.8 million Euros. In comparison to September 2015, exports have increased by 6.7 percent and the imports rose by 6.5 percent.

In the first nine months of this year, important shares in the export and import structure were held by the groups of vehicle products and transport equipment (47.1 percent in exports and 37.7 in imports) and other manufactured products (32.7 percent in exports and 31.2 percent in imports).