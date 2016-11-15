Trade in motor cars, up 18.3pct, market services for population up 10pct in January-September 2016

Trade in motor cars in Romania was up 18.3pct, unadjusted terms, January – September 2016, as compared with the same period of 2015, while services provided to the population grew by 10pct, show data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Monday.

January – September 2016, wholesale, retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, unadjusted terms went up 18.3pct due to positive developments in sale of motorcycles and related parts and accessories; motorcycle repair and maintenance (+33.1pct), motor car trade (+28.3pct), motor vehicles’ maintenance and repair (+20.7pct) and sale of motor vehicles’ parts and related accessories (+3.2pct). The same wholesale trade, adjusted for work days and seasonality, grew by 17.6pct.

According to INS, the market services for the population, unadjusted series, has recorded a turnover higher by 10pct in the same period of 2016, against the same interval of 2015, especially from the hairdressing and other beauty salons activities (+37.6pct), hotels and restaurants (+18.5pct), washing and (dry-)cleaning of textile and fur products (+13.2pct) and the activities of the tourist agencies and tour-operators (+4.5pct). On the other side, the gambling and other recreational activities dropped by 4.2pct.

Adjusted for seasonality and work days, the market services for the population recorded a turnover higher by 10.6pct, as compared with January – September 2015.

In September 2016, compared with August 2016, the turnover of the wholesale and retail trade, the maintenance and repair of motor cars and motorcycles, unadjusted series, grew by 10.7pct and by 3.5pct when adjusted for seasonality and work days.

As for the market services for the population in September 2016 against August 2016, the turnover decreased by 4.5pct, unadjusted series, and increased by 1.8pct when adjusted for seasonality and work days.