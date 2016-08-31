Trade Register: 30 companies with Syrian capital registered in the first seven months of 2016

The National Trade Register Office (ONRC) reports that 30 companies with Syrian capital have been registered during the first seven months of 2016, their joint stock amounting to a total of 126,400 euros.

At the end of July Romania hosted 5,979 companies with 34.4 million euro worth of joint stock coming from Syria. Three companies, with a joint stock of 89.3 euros, were registered only in July.

In terms of bilateral trade, Romanian exports to Syria during the first seven months of 2016 amounted to 13.2 million Euros, 43.2 percent more than the same period in 2015. Meanwhile, imports amounted to 180,000 euros, down by 78.3 percent compared to the first seven months of 2015.

The end of July saw 207, 597 companies with foreign participation registered in Romania, with an overall capital of 43.5 billion euros; only 3.131 companies with foreign capital were registered across the country in the first seven months of 2016.

According to ONRC, 2015 ended with the lowest number of companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in the last 18 years.