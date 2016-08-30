Trade registry: Over 444,400 female shareholders or partners in Romanian companies at the end of July

The Romanian Office of National Trade Registry (ONRC) reported 444,493 female shareholders or partners in companies across the Romania, accounting for 36.64 percent of the ownership at the end of July.

The number of male shareholders and partners was 768,641, amounting to 63.36 percent in the 799,891 companies active in Romania. Statistics focusing on female shareholders in the active companies show that Tulcea county holds the highest number – 41.07 percent in 6,395 companies – contrary to Harghita country where only 31.09 percent of the shareholders are women in 9,352 active registered companies.

According to ONRC, 68,685 individuals and companies registered in the first seven months of 2016, 4.56 percent lower than the same time last year, when 71,966 individuals and companies were registered.

Most registrations were reported in Bucharest, 10,901 (- 6.85 percent compared to January-July 2015) and counties such as Cluj – 3,665 (-0.68 percent) – Timis – 3,173 (+6.19 percent) and Ilfov – 2,750 (- 6.34).

The lowest number of registrations were reported in counties such as Covasna – 558 (-1.41 percent compared to the first seven months last year) – Ialomita – 607 (-7.89 percent) and Calarasi – 670 (-12.07 percent).