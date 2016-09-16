Tradeville analysis: Results of the energy companies disappoint the investors

The electricity producers are affected by the reduction of the prices, a decrease of only one digit of the production made the difference between profit and loss

The utility companies will remain among the most generous dividend payers next year too

The local producers have marked some new fall in revenues and profitability, failing to capitalize the opportunities in the international markets, where the oil and the natural gas were among the raw materials which registered some spectacular comebacks of price in the second quarter, after the lows that were reached in February, shows a recent analysis published by Tradeville.

Thus, the financial results for the second quarter have disappointed the investors, the OMV Petrom shares, the largest listed company in Romania, recording a decrease of 3.6% in the next day of reporting, while the Romgaz titles remained in the lows reached from the listing until the moment when the study was released, namely August 25 . In addition, there were serious questions about the ability price of OMV-Petrom shares to increase significantly, especially, sustainable to the quotations at that moment, while in Romgaz case there were minimal chances for a strong uptrend stock of the share prices, although not excluded the episodes of speculative increases.

The investors reaction was determined by the fact that they were anticipating a positive effect of the oil price recovery on the OMV Petrom results of the second quarter, but they have continued to deteriorate, although the company continued the cost reduction program. According to Tradeville’s study, neither the perspective for the coming quarters are not too optimistic, given that it is expected that the potential for sustainable growth in oil prices is limited due to continuing pressures at both the demand and offer.

The gas producer Romgaz continued the downward trend in revenues and profitability after the recorded highs in 2014. The natural gas production decreased by 6% in the first half, because of the hot weather from the beginning of the year and the lower demand from the industrial customers and has overlapped the low level of prices reached in the beginning of the year. Although the company failed to benefit from the recovery prices in the second quarter, it has maintained the profit margins almost constant and has reached the budgeted targets at the semester level.

The electricity producers were affected by the lower prices, and a single-digit decrease of production has come to make the difference between profit and loss. Nuclearelectrica, the only local producer of nuclear power, reported a 6% decrease in the energy production, due to the shutdown of one nuclear power plant unit for a double period than the usual one. The company was forced to sell a greater amount of energy on the market on short-term, where the prices fell by 7%, so it was recorded its first operating loss after listing. In an optimistic scenario, even if Nuclearelectrica will succeed to return to profit on an annual level, it will be at 2011-2012 levels, with negligible dividends, which makes the comeback of the share prices difficult in the second half of the year, the Tradeville analysis shows.

Regarding the utility companies, the half year results mainly reflect the tightening of regulatory framework, given that the Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE) has started to penalize the failure of investment targets by cutting rates. In the first half of the year they managed to score increases in revenue or profit only those companies that offset the lower rates by increasing the quantities transported, as was in the Electrica case.

However, despite the weaker fundamentals, there are not expected aggressive corrections of the utility companies’ shares in the near future. Most likely, they will remain amongst the best dividend payers next year too, in the context of the law that requires them to distribute at least half of the profits, and the investors can at least keep them in the portfolio for the defensive nature.

