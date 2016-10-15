Traditional fair in Agriculture Ministry’s courtyard celebrates World Food Day

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MADR) organized in the institution’s courtyard a Romanian traditional products fair, with the occasion of celebrating the World Food Day, an event opened by the institution’s new State Secretary Teodor Mihalcea.

“As every year, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry joins the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and organizes in the courtyard of the institution, between 14-16 October 2016, a fair where producers, agricultural processors will present traditional and well-known products, teas, oils, essences, handcraft products, Romanian protected products, and products of Romania’s regions. During these three days fruit, vegetable, honey producers, and even wine and plum brandy producers. Popular craftsmen will complete the Romanian landscape and they will present Romanian blouses or floss silk fabric traditional towels, hand sewed and other handcrafted objects,” Mihalcea stated in the opening of the fair.

Teodor Mihalecea was appointed as State Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry through a decision of Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, which was published on Thursday in the Official Journal of Romania.

The World Food Day is celebrated annually on 16 October.

According to a MADR release, the products registered on European high quality systems will be presented to all the visitors of the fair, a Romanian traditional plum jam called Magiun from Topoloveni region (the first product which obtained a Protected Geographical Indication – PGI for Romania, since 2011), Sibiu Salami (the second product which obtained a Protected Geographical Indication – PGI for Romania, since February 2016), the Ibanesti cheese made in a traditionally named telemea (the first product with the Protected Designation of Origin – PDO. for Romania, since March 2016).

The visitors will also be able to have a tasting of the smoked bighead carp from Tara Barsei, Danube smoked shad and Saveni region cheese, products that are in process of obtaining the Protected Geographical Indication from the European Union, as well as traditional products, registered on the national scheme (eggplant or bean hotchpotch – a traditional dish, long smoked meat named traditionally “pecie”, blackberry, bitter cherry, cranberry jam, regal pound cake from Moldavia region or products made in the mountain areas).

Moreover, fruit and vegetables, teas, oils, essences, honey and products of the hive, and even wine and plum brandy producers will be attending the event. Popular craftsmen will complete the rural landscape of the Agricultural Ministry’s courtyard, presenting to the visitors Romanian traditional blouses or silk fabric traditional towels, sewed by hand and other handcrafted objects.