Traditional Thai cuisine, promoted in Romania by „Thai Food Cooking Class”

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania continues the events related to the development of the cooperation relations with the countries having professional diplomats in our country. A proof of this is the recent event “Thai Food Cooking Class” – the 2017 edition, designed to promote traditional Thai cuisine in Romania and to popularize the culture and the touristic opportunities provided by this country.

Kingdom of Thailand’s Embassy in Romania has recently organized in Bucharest the event called “Thai Food Cooking Class” – the 2017 edition, an event mainly aiming to promote the traditional Thai cuisine in Romania and to popularize the culture and the touristic opportunities provided by this country. The event was held in cooperation with the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and industry – the most active chamber in Romania; its President, Aurelian Gogulescu is also the President of the Committee for Chamber Strategies within the Chamber of Commerce of Romania. Thus, according to a press release issued by the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “Aurelian Gogulescu, the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with His Excellency Komgrit Varakamin, the Thai Ambassador in Romania, have been the hosts of an outstanding event – “Thai Food Cooking Class”, which benefited from the presence of His Royal Highness Princess Maria of Romania. Representatives of the Diplomatic Body accredited in Romania and numerous officials and representatives of the business sector have been also present. At this event, Aurelian Gogulescu presented the bilateral Romanian – Thai relations and the cooperation opportunities. The President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also held talks with numerous representatives of the Diplomatic Body accredited in Romania, which will be reflected in organizing future events and actions”. Considering the name of the event – “Thai Food Cooking Class” – cuisine demonstrations and tastings of traditional Thai dishes were held within it. A tasting and a presentations of the wines in Prahova, produced by the company Domeniile Viticole Tohani, also took place, since the event was organized in cooperation with the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

We remind you that Romania and the Kingdom of Thailand established diplomatic relations at the embassy level on June 1, 1973. As for the Kingdom of Thailand, it is one of the countries with which Romania has good relations, the reason of our country’s interest being the role which the economic potential plays it in the region for developing the cooperation relations and commercial exchanges.

Concerning the structure of the commercial exchanges, it is as follows: export – machine tools, heat exchangers, water heaters, appliances, steel pipes and band, timber, pulp, cellulose, paper and wooden items, organic chemicals, dyes, essential oils, wines, auto parts and accessories, fuels and mineral oils, measuring and control devices, glass and ceramic items. Import – various machines and equipment, computer components, electronic devices and home appliances, integrated circuits, cement, natural rubber, canned fish, meat, plastics and plastic items, various food preparations, vegetables, fruits, iron and steel products, cement and plaster items, textiles, artificial or synthetic filaments and fibers, furniture, toys and sports items.

In the end of 2011, direct Thai investments in Romania were amounting USD 11.64 million, being registered 16 trade companies having Thai shares (the 49th place in the ranking of the countries having direct investments in Romania, with a weight of 0.05% of the total). The fields in which Thai investments have been made are the industry (64%), agriculture (18%), constructions (9%) and trade (9%).

We can speak of cooperation between the two counties also regarding the culture. Specifically, two poetry volumes by Mihai Eminescu and Lucian Blaga have been published in Thailand. Also, in 1990, 1991 and 1995, Romanian tourism and folklore festivals took place.