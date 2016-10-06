Traian Basescu at ICCJ: To accuse an ex-President of money laundering is insulting

Ex-President Traian Basescu showed up at the High Court of Justice (ICCJ) on Wednesday, being subpoenaed in a 2007 case in which a person filed a complaint against him for not keeping his promise to resign. The Head of State listed the legal cases in which he is involved, stating that “to accuse an ex-President of money laundering is insulting.”

“Many cases were opened. General Prosecutor Nitu asked for this one to be opened. It was. Prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office closed it again and Mr. Serb attacked their decision. There is also the Mihaileanu case, reopened despite having been closed by the same institution. I believe Mr. Nitu committed an abuse, but that’s life. There is also the one involving Ms. Firea, in which they are yet to inform me whether I’m still indicted. There is another case in which I’m accused of money laundering; this is the most humiliating case. To accuse a President of money laundering after he finished his term is insulting. Regarding my daughter’s case, as far as I know, that famous instigation [charge] is absolutely embarrassing and made-up by the prosecutor handling the case,” Traian Basescu stated at the Supreme Court.

The Court has to decide whether it will resume investigations into the 2007 case in which a person filed a complaint against Traian Basescu, accusing him of not keeping his promise to resign.