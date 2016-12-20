Traian Basescu caught on camera sending Elena Udrea a picture of him at the Senate

On Tuesday, at the first meeting of the Senate, Traian Basescu was caught on camera sending Elena Udrea a photograph of him sitting in the Senate hall. The ex-president told News.ro that he sent the photograph to Elena Udrea after she called to ask him how he feels being back in Parliament.

The photograph was sent to Elena Udrea in a message titled “At school.”

Contacted by News.ro, ex-President Traian Basescu said he sent the photograph to Elena Udrea after she called to ask him how he feels.

“Because she asked me how I’m feeling and I told her: “At my desk, like in school.” She called to ask me how I’m feeling being back in Parliament, because I’ve been here before, until 2000. I told her: ‘At my desk, like in school,’” Traian Basescu explained.

Ex-President Traian Basescu became a Senator following the December 11th elections, after a 16-year break in his career as MP. He was previously member of the Lower Chamber in 1992-1996 and 1996-2000. Elena Udrea ran for a new seat in the Lower Chamber, as an independent candidate, but was not elected.