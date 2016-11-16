Traian Basescu: I’ll sue Dodon if I lose Moldovan citizenship

Ex-President Traian Basescu stated on Tuesday in Brasov that he will see Igor Dodon, the president-elect of the Republic of Moldova, if he withdraws his Moldovan citizenship, Mediafax informs.

On Tuesday, Basescu was in Brasov where he attended the ceremony commemorating the events of 15 November 1987. After the ceremony, journalists asked him whether he is afraid that Moldova’s new President, Igor Dodon, will withdraw his Moldovan citizenship.

“I’m not afraid. I’ll sue him. Dodon already lost against me at the Constitutional Court,” the ex-president answered.

Asked whether Dodon deserved being elected President of Moldova, Basescu answered: “What the people decide, that’s what they deserve. Both the people and the elected person. We cannot say he didn’t deserve, but he was elected. I backed Maia Sandu and I’m sorry she didn’t win.”

The ex-president travelled to Brasov by train to attend the launch of Popular Movement Party (PMP) candidates.

Romania’s Presidency, Gov’t reaffirm support for the European course of the R. Moldova

President Klaus Iohannis believes that the new President of the Republic of Moldova must fulfill his mission with wisdom and poise, pointing out that Romania supports the European course of the neighboring country.

“Romania’s President, Mr Klaus Iohannis, took note of the vote cast by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the second round of the presidential election. Romania’s President believes that the new president must fulfill his term with wisdom and poise, taking into account the special responsibility he has in the full observance of the constitutional capacities of head of state,” the Presidential Administration shows in a press release.

The head of state appreciates that “the only path that can bring long-term prosperity to the Republic of Moldova is that of ensuring domestic political stability and responsible involvement of all political and institutional factors in continuing and consolidating the reform process for the state’s modernisation and the support of its European course, to the direct benefit of the Moldovan citizens.”

“Romania’s President reiterates, to this end and on this ground, the firm support of our country for the European course of the Republic of Moldova and highlights Romania’s support for the further development of the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and the continuation of the bilateral cooperation projects with the Government and the local authorities of the Republic of Moldova, in accordance with the expectation of its citizens,” the release also reads.

Gov’t hopes Rep. of Moldova institutions will collaborate to support country’s European course

Romania’s Government voices hope that the fundamental institutions of the Republic of Moldova will collaborate to ensure the political stability and support the European course of the country.

“Following the preliminary results and the conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR observers, the European Parliament, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Council of Europe, who participated in monitoring the elections, Romania’s Government voices hopes that the fundamental institutions of the Republic of Moldova will collaborate to ensure the political stability of the country, for the continuation of the reform agenda and the modernisation process, meant to support the European course of the Republic of Moldova and have a positive impact on people’s lives,” reads a Gov’t release .

According to the cited source, “the significant turnout of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the second round of the presidential election” reflects their will to contribute to the democratic consolidation of the country and, at the same time, strengthens “the responsibility of the political decision-makers in responding in a balanced manner to the legitimate expectations of all Moldovan citizens.”

“Romania’s Government remains committed to the continuation of the special relations connecting Romania with the Republic of Moldova, based on historic affinities and their common roots and on the grounds of sharing the values of democracy and rule of law,” the Government release also points out.