Traian Basescu: Kovesi has sparked the mutiny of those who poured her drinks. How much gall can one have?

Ex-President Traian Basescu stated on Wednesday evening on Romania TV that he found out only in 2014 about the close ties that the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor had with Social Democratic Party (PSD) politicians, adding that Sebastian Ghita’s accusations levied against Codruta Kovesi represent “the mutiny of those who poured her drinks.”

Basescu stated that the DNA Chief Prosecutor had close relations with many politicians, despite making public statements that it is a magistrate’s duty to avoid such ties. “Until 2014 I didn’t know she had very good relations with politicians from PSD too. (…) This unblemished goddess has travelled much around politicians. After the arrest of Ms. Alina Bica (former director of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism – editor’s note), she was saying a magistrate should not attend events alongside politicians. (…) She overturned a reality when Ms. Bica was arrested,” Basescu said.

He said the information concerning her relationship with businessman and politician Sebastian Ghita and the way she obtained her Ph.D. title came as a reaction to Kovesi’s statement denying any links with Ghita. “She has sparked a mutiny among all those who poured her drinks. How much gall can one have?” Traian Basescu said.

“Ms. Kovesi has a major moral failure”

Asked whether he believes Sebastian Ghita has proof when talking about the parties he was organising, parties where Kovesi was a guest, Basescu answered: “I’m sure there are no parties without pictures and I don’t think she visited Ghita in order to study the Criminal Code. This woman has unbelievable gall.”

The ex-President claimed that there are cases handled by the DNA based on Codruta Kovesi’s personal interests, giving as an example the case of Tiberiu Nitu, the former Prosecutor General who resigned following a scandal concerning the unlawful use of an official motorcade. “There was Nitu’s case file, whom you know I don’t sympathise. (…) Have you heard anything about his case file? It was needed at some point, I don’t know why,” the ex-President said.

“Ms. Kovesi has a major moral failure,” Traian Basescu added.

Udrea: Kovesi was a guest at all of Oprea’s parties

MP Elena Udrea also trained her guns on the DNA Chief Prosecutor on Wednesday, especially after anticorruption prosecutors sent the Lower Chamber their request for it to approve the start of their criminal prosecution against the former Tourism Minister in a new case.

MP Elena Udrea stated on Romania TV that DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi was a guest at all of the parties thrown by former minister Gabriel Oprea. Moreover, Udrea claims that although she helped Kovesi become DNA Chief Prosecutor, she never trusted her.

“Laura Codruta Kovesi was usually present at Mr. Oprea’s birthday party. I believe Kovesi was there every time,” Elena Udrea said on Romania TV.

Although she was the one who contributed to Kovesi being appointed at the helm of the DNA, Elena Udrea says she never trusted Laura Codruta Kovesi. “She never fooled me. She knew my opinion of her and this was also the reason why I was always receiving signals that I would be arrested unless I calmed down and kept my mouth shut,” Udrea added.