Traian Basescu: PMP Congress to be convened in autumn. Party’s internal Regulation will not be a perfect work, but it’s very good to have it

The Internal Regulation of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) will not be a perfect work, but it’s necessary to be drawn up before the party’s elections, President of the party Traian Basescu stated on Friday.

“Today we’re going to perform the analysis of the elections on organizations, and also what you have already started, the talks and the approval of the Regulation. The Regulation will not be a perfect work for sure. Look at the laws, we’re sitting here, in Parliament, a few hundred of people, and some of them are still bad, and they need to be amended in order to be applied – see the Criminal Code, for instance, to talk about the most updated law. So today we’ll not make a perfect Regulation, but it’s certain that it’s very good to have this Regulation prior to the elections which are going to be triggered in all the organizations; then we’ll meet in the congress, to be able to choose the presidents of the organizations without having interims, since they are quite many, actually”, Traian Basescu stated on Friday, in the beginning of the PMP National College.

He sent a message to the party members who were present at the meeting, expressing his hope that PMP will record a better score in the next elections. “Thus, we are in the Parliament. Let’s hope we’ll record a better score in the next elections”, Basescu said.

PMP Congress to be convened in autumn

Basescu announced after the PMP National College session, that a party congress will be convened in autumn, but his position is “hard to be taken”, the former Head of State pledging not to indicate a successor, as in the case of PDL.

“I’ve ended my mandate as the PMP President. I will be a simple senator from now on”, Basescu announced in the night of adopting GEO No.13 on the Criminal Codes, mentioning later that he is talking about a gradual handing over of the powers.

“My position is hard to be taken, but that’s what we hope, that elections will provide us new politicians who we will discover in the territory. Don’t expect me to do what I did in PDL when I chose Boc and said: this is the President. Don’t expect at this” Basescu stated.

Meanwhile, the PMP leadership has cleaned the organizations that didn’t record a good score in the parliamentary elections.

“16 presidents of organizations have been changed, and interim presidents have been appointed, according to the result. Given that our party was a new one – it has participated to the legislative elections for the first time -, the threshold for maintaining the leadership was 5%, namely the threshold provided by the electoral law. All the presidents of the organizations that obtained less than 5% have been changed today. In many organizations, we sent parliamentarians to take over the organization, not to stay there, but to organize the elections. Presidents who are handing over their office to the interim presidents today, have the right to candidate in their turn. The elections can take place starting tomorrow” Traian Basescu announced after the session of the PMP National College.

However, there are also heads of organizations who, although they got a low score, have not been sanctioned.

“We didn’t apply the threshold in Covasna, Harghita or Satu Mare. We took into account that there’s a percent of Hungarian people seriously affecting the result of the Romanian parties”, Basescu explained.

“We’re sitting in Parliament, hundreds of people, and make bad laws, for instance the Criminal Code”

Former President Traian Basescu stated on Friday, at the PMP National College, that laws are “badly” made sometimes in Parliament, although hundreds of elected people work on them.

“The Regulation will not be a perfect work, for sure. Look at the laws, we’re sitting here, in Parliament, a few hundred of people, and some of them are still bad, and they need to be amended in order to be applied. See the Criminal Code, for instance, to talk about the most updated law. So today we’ll not make a perfect Regulation. But it’s certain that it’s very good to have this Regulation prior to the elections which are going to be triggered in all the organizations; then we’ll meet in the congress, to be able to choose the presidents of the organizations without having interims” Traian Basescu told to those who were present at the meeting.

Traian Basescu also spoke about his expectations on the next legislative elections.

“Thank God, we’re in Parliament. Let’s hope that we’ll record a better score in the next elections” Traian Basescu concluded.