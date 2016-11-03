Traian Basescu takes oath of faithfulness as citizen of R. of Moldova: A republic as dear to me as my own country

Ex-President Traian Basescu and his wife Maria Basescu became citizens of the Republic of Moldova on Thursday. The ceremony took place at the Moldovan Embassy in Romania, where the two took their oath of allegiance.

“I thank President Timofti, who gave me, through a decree, the right to become citizen of the Republic of Moldova. A republic as dear to me as my own country, a republic I feel connected to through culture, education, language and particularly solidarity. Solidarity was what prompted me, in the last 10 years, to carry out actions in favour of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and of the European path of the republic whose independence Romania was the first to recognise. Of course, apart from being a heartfelt relationship between the citizens of Moldova and Romania, the bilateral relationship had its ups and downs, but I remember with pleasure the moments we were able to rely on each other,” Traian Basescu stated.

“I decided to raise the number of scholarships that the Romanian state offers to young Moldovans. There is less to talk about interconnectors. There is less to talk about the natural gas pipeline that leads all the way to Chisinau, there is less to talk about expressways that lead all the way to Chisinau. We can build everything. But I’ll speak for naught because these Romanians living in Moldova experienced severe Soviet propaganda for over 50 years. During the Soviet Union, they learned that Romania only means them harm. Of course, some are judging me, maybe unfairly, for not sending to Parliament the law that would make mention of the border treaty. I have the conviction that President Iohannis will not send that law to promulgation either. Our obligation is to continue to support the development of the Republic of Moldova. Today I’ll leave it here and I’m proud to have fulfilled the dream of having citizenship relevant from the west all the way to Nistru [River]. Igor Dodon appealed against the decree at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova and the Court decided that the decree is constitutional,” Basescu added.

A group of sympathisers and supporters waited for him outside the embassy building.

Traian Basescu became a Moldovan citizen following a decree signed by Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti in early June.

Traian Basescu also stated that it is our country’s duty to support the Republic of Moldova’s progress.

“I have the conviction that the Republic of Moldova has only one road – the road toward the West, toward the European Union, why not toward Romania if its citizens will want this. It’s our obligation to support the Republic of Moldova’s progress. I’m proud to have fulfilled the dream of having citizenship relevant from the west all the way to Nistru [River]. For the time being I can’t vote. The oath is the last document in a folder, but it remains to be seen whether I’ll get the ID by Sunday,” Traian Basescu added.