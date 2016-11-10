Traian Basescu: There are two prosecutors known by DNA for falsifying transcripts-Sutiman Camelia and Claudia Rosu

The former Romanian President and the leader of the Popular Movement Party (PMP), Traian Basescu, has launched on Wednesday a new attack against the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). Traian Basescu accused two prosecutors for falsifying transcripts.

“I am a man who reads, since Mr. Plesu said that I don’t read, even if we don’t read the same things. I am sure he doesn’t know how to solve a spherical trigonometry equation.

An ECHR decision has been issued related to the former mayor of Valcea, Mircia Gutau. This man was acquitted by two courts and he was sentenced by ICCJ (High Court of Cassation and Justice). The ECHR decision states that the principle of immediacy wasn’t respected… It states that there was a falsified transcript. It states that ICCJ issued a decision of 2 to 1… There are mentioned two prosecutors known for falsifying transcripts: Sutiman Camelia and Claudia Rosu, both of them from DNA. That the judge, unfortunately, Mrs. Stanciu… that the Court found that man guilty with 2 to 1. One of the expressions from the ECHR decision is that he didn’t benefit from a fair trial.

You can imagine how it will be when all the complaints will be judged by those who appear with handcuffs… Days after days, documents in the files have been published by Mrs. Kovesi in Media.

I wasn’t defeated by the system, I knelt it down. The system has to be determined to serve the country.

I found a head of SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service) walking shameless with the car from Sorin Ovidiu Vantu. This is the system left by Mr. Iliescu, a clientele system.

DNA is necessary, Kovesi made a mistake with the show in front of DNA. That was the moment that caused my reaction. I didn’t tell her anything about the files. In my days, a Prime-Minister and a Vice Prime-Minister were sentenced… Have you seen any of them with handcuffs before being judged?”, stated Traian Basescu at TVR 1, according to EVZ.