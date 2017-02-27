Transcript: Absurd situation into the Parliament, because of the Criminal Code. Re-elected MPs don’t have employees at their parliamentary offices

Two months after the oath, the re-elected MPs cannot be hiring people, being prevented by the Article no.301 of the Criminal Code, stated the MP of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) Marton Arpad, in the Permanent Bureau, who said that the representatives don’t have people to work with and that the situation must be solved, according to the transcript.

“Although two months have passed since the oath, many MPs don’t have employees for different reasons: one of them – they couldn’t manage to go through all the paperwork in the Deputies’ Chamber yet; the other one – an unsolved problem of the Article no.301 of the Criminal Code, an absurd provision whose second sentence is half declared unconstitutional, by the interpretation of which law – a law that has priority here, to us, at the Deputies’ Chamber, i.e. The special law or the criminal law that entered into force after the special law; those deputies who wished to continue with the same employees cannot hire these employees again” stated the UDMR MP Marton Arpad, according to the transcript of the Permanent Bureau’s meeting of February 20.

The UDMR MP claimed either that the re-elected deputies have no employees, or their employees from the old legislature have to work “for free”. “But in the case of those deputies who have been re-elected and ho rehire the same persons, this situation simply lasts since two months, meaning either that people are working for free, or that they don’t have employees at their offices. The problem must be quickly solved” Arpad stated.

Marton Arpad claims that the former employees of a re-elected MP are in an “ingrate situation”, according to a transcript published by the Mediafax agency. “Therefor, their activity is interrupted, necessarily for a few days, but it is actually interrupted for two months. It means that there are people whose activity is interrupted every four years, which you know very well, will be taken into account when they should retire, and for a 20-year activity they will have few months less in activity” Marton Arpad added.

Article 301 causes problems not only for the re-elected MPs, but also for the head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), according to Arpad. “Anyway, the absurd situation of the Article 301 is, to give you only one example, just to let you know: the law on DIICOT, approved through a emergency ordinance (GEO) by the Ciolos Government, provides that the head of this institution has the possibility and the obligation to appoint those persons in the offices. He is obviously violating the provision of the Article 301, if they were in office relationships in the last five years. Thus, regardless of the proposal of the head of DIICOT, that person is subject of a criminal case under the Article 301, if he makes such an appointment to the Ministry of Interior”, stated the MP. Article 301 is “absurd”, but the parliamentarians are “stubborn”.

“Therefore, it’s an absurd article for which we are stubborn and we don’t let only the first sentence, meaning that one referring to hiring the relatives; we are stubborn to let it like this, although we have a draft law that is subject to the debate at the Legal Committee. It was included in the agenda, it can be adopted”, said the MP. The deputies couldn’t give a correct interpretation to the article and they have asked the Attorney General to issue a clarification, but the received answer wasn’t the wanted one, and “this situation lasts since two months ago”, he claimed. The UDMR representatives are “very indignant” about the situation caused, says their representative in the Permanent Bureau. “And I must tell you: our colleagues in our parliamentary group are very indignant about their situation, because they don’t have people to help them. I must tell you that we are working in our parliamentary offices, and we need these people” also said Marton Arpad.

The Chairman of the meeting, PSD MP Rovana plumb, stated that the new leadership of the General Secretariat will solve the problem. “(…) I will ask them to check and we will urge resolving this situation” said Rovana Plumb.

In response, USR MP Cristian Ghinea reminded to Rovana Plumb that parliamentarians engaged to solve this problem that Plumb has put in the duty of the Secretary General. “Mrs. President, the same discussion was in the first meeting of this Parliament, and as I remember, the Vice President proposed that the Parliament will issue an interpretation of this article. I was having the idea that we’ll work on this”, said Ghinea.

PNL MP Catalin Predoiu intervened with a “clarification”, claiming that “thing will actually be solved in the Legal Committee, and after that, into the plenum”. “By the letter of the Prosecutor General, the special law is indicated, meaning the law on the statute is applicable, so Article 301 is not applicable; but since they cannot issue a clear legal interpretation, it was decided that the Legal Committee will propose a draft law either amending Article 301, or interpreting the Article 301” Predoiu stated. The Liberal claimed that “the ball is at the Legal Committee on the legal matter, and it will be into the plenum”, and as for the administrative matter, “things will speed up now, that the situation is clear at the General Secretariat” by the appointment of Silvia Mihalcea as the Secretary General of the Deputies’ Chamber.

In January, the president of the Deputies’ Chamber sent a letter to the Prosecutor General, asking for an opinion related to the possibility of interpreting the rehiring of the staff of the parliamentary offices as a possible conflict of interest. In his answer, the Attorney General Augustin Lazar stated that “no precaution in this regard cannot be appreciated as excessive”. “Without pronouncing ourselves in a potentially litigious matter, the Public Ministry’s opinion is that, by solving it, both the relation between the special and the general regulation, and the chronology of the applicable legal regulations, both of them with the statute of an organic law, must be carefully noticed. In the current legal context, we fully understand your concern to apply the law in strict accordance with the legislator’s will, and no precaution in this regard cannot be appreciate as excessive” is written in the letter sent by the Attorney General Augustin Lazar to the Parliament.

Article no.301 of the Criminal Code provides that “the deed of the public officer who, exercising his duties, has performed an act or has participated to a decision by which was obtained, directly or indirectly, a patrimony for himself/herself, for his/her husband/wife, for a relative or a relative by affinity up to the second degree inclusive, or for another person with whom he/she was in commercial or labor relations in the last 5 years, or from which he/she benefits or has benefited from advantages of any kind, shall be punished with imprisonment from one to 5 years and deprivation of the right to hold a public office”.