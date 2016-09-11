Transgaz signs agreement to access 179 million euro grant for BRUA gas pipeline works

Romanian natural gas transmission operator SNTGN Transgaz SA initialed on Friday, the agreement on accessing the grant worth 179 million euros, part of the Connecting Europe Facility, funding the works Romanian territory on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austrian Gas Pipeline (BRUA).

The event took place during the meeting of the Central and South Eastern Gas Connectivity Group (CESEC), organized in Budapest, also attended by Romanian Energy Minister Victor Grigorescu.

The BRUA project aims at building a new gas transmission new that will cross Romania’s territory and will attract new gas resources on the Romanian and European markets.

On this occasion, SNTGN Transgaz SA agreed with transmission operators from Ukraine, Bulgaria and Greece to strengthen the cooperation in order to ensure a bidirectional and continuous flow of natural gas through the Trans-Balkan pipeline and signed, alongside the Greek, Bulgarian and Hungarian operators, a declaration in regards to a further development of the Vertical Gas Corridor.

“The accessing of European funds for this project confirms the European importance of the BRUA project and strengthens the Romanian energy profile. Also, the achievement of this project on Romanian soil will boost the construction area of energy infrastructure, will create new jobs during the execution and exploitation activities. In perspective, the new infrastructure will be connected to the possible new gas sources in the Black Sea. During the event it was analyzed the progress made in the implementation of other European priority projects and there were established the steps needed to be taken in order to achieve the regional objectives of the Energy Union,” the quoted release reads.

The Romanian Minister of Energy reconfirmed, together with his Greek, Bulgarian and Hungarian counterparts, the support for the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor, an initiative that aims to connect the projects from the region, in order to create an integrated corridor for natural gas transmission on North-South direction.

Also, during the meeting, Minister Victor Grigorescu underlined the importance of cooperation strengthening within CESEC with states from the Energy Community, especially for the development of energy projects for Moldova’s interconnection. Another topic proposed by the Romanian minister on the CESEC agenda is the expansion of this regional cooperation for the interconnection projects of electricity grids, as well as for the identification of new instruments, with the support of European Commission, in order to help the vulnerable energy consumers and to prevent the energy scarcity phenomenon.

Gov’t welcomes signing of BRUA Agreement which strengthens Romania’s position in future European Energy Union

The Government welcomes the signing of the agreement on the 179 million euro Connecting Europe Facility Grant for the construction in Romania of the necessary infrastructure for the Bulgaria – Romania – Hungary – Austria (BRUA) gas pipeline, emphasizing that Romania thus strengthens its position on the strategic map of the future European Energy Union.

”The accomplishment of this infrastructure will raise Romania’s energy security level, by ensuring access to diversified gas supply sources and routes, and the interconnection to the regional and European energy market. Also, the accomplishment of this infrastructure will open new opportunities for the involvement of Romanian and European suppliers of equipment and energy services, and will ensure the creation of new jobs for execution works and exploitation in Romania. In a broader perspective, the new infrastructure will be connected to the potential new Black Sea gas sources,” reads a government release.

According to the cited source, the agreement is the result of intensive steps in recent years for the energy projects proposed by Romanian companies to get an as advantageous as possible position on the list of EU priority strategic goals, in order to be eligible for financial support, and represents a decisive step towards the implementation of the BRUA project.

”The Romanian section of the BRUA gas transport corridor was selected in the competition in the CESEC regional format, as a European priority, contributing to the market’s integration and to encouraging competitiveness and strengthening the security of supplies to the EU. The Romanian Government expresses further support for the efforts and steps related to the implementation of this important energy goal, both on domestic level and in relation with the European Commission and with other foreign partners,” the release says.