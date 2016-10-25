Transport Minister Sorin Buse: I don’t intend to run in elections. Now I’m really focused on finishing this mandate

Transport Minister Sorin Buse has stated he does not intend to run in the December 11th parliamentary elections, focusing on finishing his mandate.

“I don’t intend to run. Now I’m really focused on finishing this mandate, especially during this period there are very many projects I want to finalise and I’m not thinking beyond this at this moment,” Sorin Buse said.

Asked whether he considers the idea of continuing his current projects in the future Government, the minister answered “not for the time being.”

“I am focusing on what I have to do now, I really want to leave something behind, a trace that I’ve passed through this ministry albeit for only five or six months. I want to do something concrete that would remain as a legacy,” he added.

PNL has taken Sorin Buse into account as the first on its list of candidates for the Lower Chamber in Bihor.