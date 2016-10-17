Transport Ministry demands closer oversight at TAROM following last week’s incidents

Transport Minister Sorin Buse paid a working visit to the TAROM airline on Monday, against the backdrop of the incidents which occurred last week, and asked employees to have the airplanes also checked by persons other than those who regularly do so.

“I’m asking you to run the checks randomly, however the verifications should be carried out also by persons other than those who carry out the daily checks,” Minister Sorin Buse said, according to a Transport Ministry communique.

In order to avoid flight delays or flight cancellations, “supplementary measures have already been implemented.” The supplementary measures “entail oversight activities and include extra verifications of the airplanes, carried out at smaller intervals, as well as new safety audits of the maintenance works.” Likewise, “in the next period the Maintenance Control Centre Department will be set up, providing 24/7 monitoring of and assistance for all defects that appear as a result of daily operations, but also the Aircraft on Ground bureau, offering 24/7 assistance for real-time spare parts orders, in order to lower the time airplanes spend on the ground,” the Transport Ministry adds.

According to a note remitted to Mediafax last Friday, “as a result of an airplane being scheduled for control, the schedule of TAROM flights has been affected.”

On Friday, a team of investigators from the Centre for Investigation and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (CIAS) started to look into the causes of the event that saw a TAROM flight’s take-off cancelled. The plane was supposed to fly on the Bucharest-Iasi route.

Investigators have started “safety investigations in order to determine the causes of this aviation event.”

“The Centre for Investigation and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety was notified on October 13, around 23.00 p.m., that an aviation incident took place at the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport at around 9.20 p.m. An ATR72-500 airplane, registration number YR-ATI, belonging to the TAROM airline, was involved in the incident,” CIAS informs.

The airplane, with 38 passengers and 4 crewmembers on board, was supposed to fly on the Bucharest-Iasi route, but the flight commander “interrupted the take-off because of strong vibration of the landing gear, and decided to return to the runway’s parking area.”

Prior to this event, the TAROM RO 637 flight, Bucharest – Satu-Mare, which had taken off from the Otopeni Airport at around 4.48 p.m., returned after approximately 20 minutes because of technical problems with the landing gear. Likewise, on Friday, a TAROM airplane scheduled to take off for Timisoara at 12.40 p.m., with 57 passengers on board, ran one hour and 50 minutes behind schedule because of problems with an on-board speaker.